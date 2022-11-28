Reba McEntire Announces the Death of Her ‘Grand Champion’ Dog, Riddler

Reba McEntire announced to fans that she and her boyfriend, Rex Linn, are sharing their sadness over the death of their dog, Riddler. Though he was only seven, he died after a short battle with an aggressive disease.

The country music icon paid tribute to Riddler, her gift from an angel and “life companion,” on social media. And fans, including other superstars, rallied around her during her loss.

Reba McEntire mourns the loss of her ‘life companion’ and dog, Riddler

On Nov. 18, 2022, McEntire shared the news with fans that her French Bulldog, Riddler, died on November 16. “If we’re really lucky, an Angel will place something in our laps that will affect us for a lifetime,” she wrote, “and we got really lucky.”

Riddler was only seven, but he received a lymphoma diagnosis and died three weeks later, the “Fancy” singer revealed. She wrote, “He was a GRAND CHAMPION in the Show Ring, but a grander one in life. He impacted everyone that came across his path. He was a good man to ride the river with, the Best.”

Fans and friends commented on her Instagram post, sharing in her sadness. Trisha Yearwood wrote, “You loved him well, and he loved you back. That’s what we all want. Love you and rest well sweet Riddler.”

And McEntire’s Reba co-star, Melissa Peterman, commented, “He was a magnificent boy!! It’s a heartbreak when we lose them. RIP Riddler. Love you both.”

Reba McEntire shared Riddler with her boyfriend, Rex Linn

Though we can’t say precisely when McEntire brought Riddler into her life, she shared him with Linn, whom she’s been dating since 2020 and calls “the love of her life.”

However, Riddler was seven. And seven years ago, McEntire was going through a divorce from her second husband Narvel Blackstock. So, maybe she found Riddler and brought him home to help heal at a time of heartache, as many people do.

After all, McEntire’s tribute to her late companion illustrates how she’s just like other pet owners.

Reba McEntire featured her dog on TikTok

Fans of McEntire might have caught sight of Riddler on her TikTok. In one instance, she shared a clip of them out for a walk, perfectly set over her song “Walk On.”

In another hilarious video, she and Linn lip-synched to “Does He Love You,” her duet featuring Dolly Parton, as Riddler looked on. “Are we the only ones who argue over who their dog loves the most?” she asked in the caption.

By the way, Riddler chose McEntire over Linn on that occasion.

