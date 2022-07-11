Reba McEntire Is Going on Tour This Fall and She ‘Can’t Wait’ to See Her Fans

Country music icon Reba McEntire is heading back on tour in 2022, and she’s bringing a buddy along for some fun on the road. She completed the first leg in the spring after the opening show was postponed for two years, and she “can’t wait” to get back on stage to give her fans what they want.

Read on to discover McEntire’s special guest for the tour’s second leg and learn how to get your tickets.

Reba McEntire postponed her tour because of the pandemic and the death of her mother

The first leg of McEntire’s Live in Concert tour wrapped in the spring, and she said she couldn’t have been happier to be touring after two years of delays. Two significant events changed her plans: the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and her mother’s death.

“I was in Oklahoma helping my brother and sisters take care of Momma, flying back and forth to Nashville (for) rehearsals,” McEntire recalled to USA Today. When her mother died of bladder cancer at 93 in 2020, the family couldn’t have a funeral.

“You talk about tailspin? Everybody was like, ‘What’s going on? What’s COVID?’” she explained. So, while everyone was staying in place, she did the same. She postponed her scheduled tour, and she went into isolation with her sister and brother-in-law.

Notably, a long-distance romance blossomed with actor Rex Linn when they began chatting daily. The couple is still together. But, while isolating with family and reconnecting with Linn were positive notes from isolation, McEntire is happy to return to touring.

“And here we are, two years later, getting to do a show that everybody was really excited about. It was better than any of us could’ve imagined,” she told USA Today.

Reba McEntire is going on tour in fall of 2022 with her ‘buddy’ Terri Clark

I'm heading back out on tour this fall with my buddy @TerriClarkMusic! Tickets go on sale this Friday, but you can access a special fan presale starting tomorrow at 10 AM by signing up for my email list here: https://t.co/646sSuUVDl pic.twitter.com/YkabMGlkRv — Reba McEntire (@reba) July 11, 2022

McEntire shared news of the second leg of her tour with fans on Twitter. “I’m heading back out on tour this fall …!” she wrote. “Tickets go on sale this Friday [July 15, 2022] …”

Dedicated concert-goers can access a special presale on Tuesday, July 12 at 10 a.m. by signing up for the “Fancy” singer‘s email list through a link in her tweet.

“I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall,” the star, 67, said in a statement (per PEOPLE.) “We had so much fun in the spring, and I’m ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark!”

The first show on the country music stars’ 17-concert tour is on Oct. 13, 2022, in Lafayette, Louisianna. The last stop is scheduled for November 19 in Wichita, Kansas.

It's not every day you get a call from your hero asking you to go on tour with her!! So excited to announce I'll be joining @Reba this fall on the road. Sign up for my email list for access to presale tickets Wednesday, July 13th! Details and dates: https://t.co/4KDTPKRJhP pic.twitter.com/KGS1yD6qmB — Terri Clark (@TerriClarkMusic) July 11, 2022

Reba McEntire is reuniting with her ‘Reba’ co-star for a Lifetime movie

McEntire’s reunion tour with Clark isn’t the only big news she’s shared recently. She’s working on a Lifetime movie called The Hammer with her Reba co-star Melissa Peterman, in which they’ll play sisters. Notably, Linn will also be featured as a “mysterious cowboy with unknown motives” (per PEOPLE.)

The country music superstar is also writing her first lifestyle book, due for release in 2023. And she’s joining the cast of ABC’s Big Sky for the show’s third season. How does she do it all?

“Great songs, hard work, curiosity, wanting to do it,” she told USA Today. “I’m very competitive, I always have been.”

But those aren’t her only secrets to success. “Everybody knows that I want to have fun doing what I’m doing,” she concluded. “I want to do work that’s fun.”

