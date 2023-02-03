Reba McEntire Is Opening a New Restaurant — Here’s What’s On the Menu

Reba McEntire has officially opened a family restaurant in her Oklahoma hometown called Reba’s Place. It’s a multi-story venue that features a restaurant and bar, plus an entertainment and retail space. On the menu is some of the country music legend’s favorite dishes from childhood.

Country music superstar Reba McEntire | Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Reba McEntire says music and fans helped build her restaurant

Reba’s long-awaited restaurant — located at 319 East Court Street in Atoka, Oklahoma — had its grand opening on January 26. The 13,284-square-foot space is a century-old former Masonic Temple, with a two-story dining area that can fit up to 250 people. In a press release, the singer said she was excited to see this project finally come to life.

“Music and the fans helped build this place and get it all together. And that’s what a restaurant is all about, where people can come in, visit and eat,” McEntire said, per Yahoo! News.”It’s exciting to work with people who have a passion for this town and for creating jobs, tourism, and new opportunities in southeastern Oklahoma, in the community where I grew up.”

McEntire created Reba’s Place in partnership with the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, whom she referred to as “the best partner.”

What’s on the menu at Reba’s Place?

McEntire found inspiration from her childhood in southeast Oklahoma when she created the menu for Reba’s Place. She also paid homage to locations that have been important to her country music career.

“The menu includes scratch-made versions of many of the dishes most popular in the region alongside favorites from other areas including Nashville, New Orleans, and Mexico,” the Reba’s Place website reads.

The highlights of the menu include, Choctaw beef steaks and chops, Street Tacos, Chicken-fried steak, Nashville Hot Chicken, Slow-smoked brisket, Memphis-style bologna sandwiches, banana pudding jars, and McEntire’s favorite Pinto Beans and Cornbread with Strawberry Shortcake for dessert.

“The main floor also showcases a restored antique bar that is more than 100 years old and offers a broad range of beer, wine, and spirits crafted into signature cocktails.”

Reba McEntire fans can also find exclusive merchandise and memorabilia at her new restaurant

Reba’s Place has a retail shop that sells exclusive merchandise, including items from her past tours and from her fashion collections. There’s even a Reba museum with memorabilia from her music career that features the singer’s archives, costumes, and awards, as well as an archive of her mother’s library books called “Jac’s Library.”

“The aesthetics of the venue are heavily influenced by Reba’s western heritage and include a curated collection of memorabilia from Reba’s personal archives that will regularly change. The retail space will feature a combination of merchandise created just for this new venture alongside established Reba favorites,” the website reveals.

The venue also has a stage with “state-of-the-art acoustics and lighting for a concert-quality experience,” with local artists performing live music during both lunch and dinner.

McEntire originally announced her restaurant project back in 2021 during a concert in Durant, Oklahoma.

“We’re really tickled, we’re very excited about it,” she told the crowd at the time. “It’s going to have great food, a family atmosphere, a bandstand in there where we can do a little picking and grinning and singing.”

Reba’s Place is open Monday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.