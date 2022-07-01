Reba McEntire Is Reuniting With Melissa Peterman for a Lifetime Movie Also Starring Rex Linn

Reba fans rejoice! A mini-reunion is in the works as Reba McEntire will reunite onscreen with Melissa Peterman, also known as Barbra Jean. This time, the two will play sisters for a Lifetime movie, with the country music icon taking on the role of a no-nonsense judge. And to put a cherry on top, McEntire’s boyfriend Rex Linn also has a “mysterious” role in the film.

Read on to learn more about McEntire’s relationships with Peterman and Linn, what we know about the upcoming Lifetime project, and what McEntire said about a Reba reboot.

Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman have been friends since their ‘Reba’ days

From 2001 through 2007, Reba showed McEntire playing Reba Hart, whose estranged husband moved on with Peterman’s Barbra Jean. Though some shows would have portrayed a different relationship between two people in such a predicament, Reba and Barbra Jean were a fan-favorite duo.

And the actors were even closer in real life. Throughout their time on the show, they became besties and have remained close ever since.

And since their companionship has spanned many years, Peterman was on McEntire’s side as she went through an initially unwanted divorce from her second husband, Narvel Blackstock, who also managed her career.

Then, she was around in 2020 when McEntire reconnected with Linn, someone she’s known since the early ’90s. Romance blossomed, and more recently, McEntire shared he’s the partner she was waiting for.

So, this latest Lifetime project sounds like something fans have reason to be excited about.

Reba McEntire is reuniting with Melissa Peterman for a mini ‘Reba’ reunion on Lifetime

It will be a ‘Reba’ reunion on the set of new Lifetime movie ‘The Hammer’ https://t.co/21kWIuZWbZ pic.twitter.com/U1HJPbAaVD — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 30, 2022

Deadline reported McEntire and Peterman have reunited on a project called The Hammer, inspired by a real story. In the Lifetime film, the “Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia” singer will play a Nevada judge named Kim Wheeler, aptly nicknamed “The Hammer.”

After a peer dies mysteriously, Wheeler’s sister — a brothel owner played by Peterman — is named a prime suspect in the crime. Linn plays Bart Crawford, described in the press release as “a mysterious cowboy with unknown motives.”

No movie release date has been announced, so fans will have to hang tight to learn more.

Reba McEntire would ‘absolutely’ be down for a ‘Reba’ reboot

.@Reba McEntire plays #FishingForAnswers & discusses her love of corn dogs, whether or not fans can ever expect a 'Reba' reboot & much more. pic.twitter.com/q7EGe6pIYF — billboard (@billboard) May 31, 2019

When asked by Billboard about the possibility of reviving Reba, McEntire said she would “absolutely” join that reboot. “Yeah, we worked on that for a long time,” she noted. “Didn’t ever come together.”

Sweet Magnolias star Joanna Garcia Swisher, who played oldest Hart child Cheyenne, was a bit more enthusiastic when asked. “Are you kidding me? We’d love to do [a reboot]!” she gushed (per ScreenRant.)

But despite their pep on the subject, it sounds like a movie starring McEntire and Peterman is the closest fans will get to new Reba anytime soon.

