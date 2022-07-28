Reba McEntire and Rex Linn’s Sweet Photo Shoot Crashed by a Familiar Face: ‘Then She Showed Up’

Reba McEntire and her boyfriend Rex Linn were enjoying a sweet photo shoot when a familiar face showed up to crash it. Read on to find out more about McEntire and Linn’s relationship and who she joked got in the way of their moment in nature.

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn | Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Gateway Celebrity Fight Night Foundation

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn: a sweet relationship rundown

McEntire and Linn were friends for decades before romance blossomed between the two. But they credit their initial introduction to Kenny Rogers.

When Linn’s mother died in the ’90s, McEntire reached out with friendly concern. Then, when her mother received a terminal cancer diagnosis in 2020, Linn was similarly there for her — the difference being she was single.

“… In 2020 when Mama got sick, he called me,” McEntire said on TODAY. “We’d gotten to see each other before because we’re both on Young Sheldon. So starting in March of 2020, we just kept talking and visiting and finally got together [to] see each other in June.”

“And we’ve been pretty much inseparable ever since,” she concluded. They’ve shared glimpses into their life together on social media, where they document dressed-down days on the ranch caring for animals and glammed-up nights at high-profile events.

Linn has accompanied McEntire on several red carpets, including at the 2022 Oscars. He gave a camera two thumbs up with a smile after her emotional performance of the Oscar-nominated song, “Somehow You Do” (per Country Living).

Melissa Peterman crashed Reba McEntire’s sweet photo shoot with Rex Linn

Notably, it was another of their co-stars from Young Sheldon who crashed a photo shoot the couple was having after more than two years of dating. Melissa Peterman, known to Reba fans as Barbra Jean, joined the couple for an outing in July of 2022.

But McEntire joked that she crashed their sweet moment in nature. “We were just trying to do a quick photo shoot, and then she showed up,” the “Fancy” singer wrote on Instagram. Of course, the two are close friends, and McEntire was only kidding, as indicated by her reference to Peterman’s Reba character.

In the accompanying video, Peterman stands beside a photographer and snaps pictures of the couple with her phone.

Melissa Peterman and Reba McEntire’s sweet friendship

McEntire and Peterman have been friends since starring on Reba, and they seem to be close. When the country singer split from her second husband Narvel Blackstock after 26 years of marriage, Peterman offered her support.

“She’s doing great,” Peterman told Entertainment Tonight in the wake of their divorce announcement. But she made clear she wasn’t able to spill any details. “Beyond what she said in her statement, I just, I love her and I wish them both well,” she shared. “And that’s really all I can say.”

In 2020, they teamed up to host a season of McEntire’s podcast, Living & Learning With Reba McEntire. And soon, McEntire, Peterman, and Linn will be featured in an upcoming Lifetime movie together.

RELATED: Reba McEntire Can ‘Never Forget’ Some of What Narvel Blackstock Did in Their Marriage