Reba McEntire Once Said It Would Hurt Her Feelings if Drag Queens ‘Didn’t Love Impersonating Her’

Imitators flatter country music icon Reba McEntire, so she’d be hurt if drag queens didn’t impersonate her. What did she say impresses her about drag queens who perform in tribute to her? And how does the still-touring star feel about the progressive direction some country music artists are taking, moving away from “ the era of good ol’ boys, tractors, [and] pickup trucks”?

Reba McEntire | Scott Kowalchyk/CBS/Getty Images

Reba McEntire recalled meeting a drag queen in the ’90s whose look ‘really ticked her off’

According to McEntire, the first time she encountered a drag queen impersonating her left her feeling a little peeved. “One night in the early ’90s, shortly after [my single] ‘Fancy’ came out, I had a gentleman at one of our fan club get-togethers we’d have, and he showed up in full regalia — total drag — and it really ticked me off …” the singer-actor said in an interview with Advocate.

She added, “… His hair and makeup looked better than mine!”

“I was kinda wantin’ to get tips! But unfortunately I didn’t have time,” she lamented. “I had to go and get ready for the show.”

Drag queens would hurt Reba McEntire’s feelings if they didn’t impersonate her

As the New York Times reported, McEntire has been an icon and muse for drag queens for decades. That’s thanks to songs like her hit cover of “Fancy” and “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia.”

And the singer said she’s always happy to see a fan, especially one so invested in her. “If they didn’t love the song, if they didn’t love impersonating me,” she offered, “that would hurt my feelings.”

McEntire told the Advocate she’s “absolutely” honored to have enthusiastic admirers. “Imitation is a huge form of flattery,” she said.

In a separate interview with PrideSource, McEntire shared, “Any time I have seen on television or YouTube anybody doing ‘Fancy’ in drag I am in awe of their makeup and the time that they have spent to get all dolled up and just look fantastic.”

She also added, “Anybody who can sing that whole song in heels and the outfits that they wear, hey, I’m applaudin’. There’s not gonna be any criticism from me at all.”

Reba McEntire believes there’s ‘room for everybody’ in country music

McEntire told Advocate she thinks there’s “room for everybody” in country music and she supports any artist making songs she likes. “I don’t see why there’s a stigmatism that you’ve gotta be this way to sing country music,” she shared. “I never knew there was a rule that said that.”

She added, “To me, there’s only two types of music, good and bad, and I like to listen to and sing the good stuff.”

Furthermore, she doesn’t feel like she’s here to oversee others in their personal lives. She explained, “We’re supposed to love everybody, not be so judgmental. If they’re happy, then I’m happy for them …”

According to McEntire — who has been a star for more than four decades and isn’t a fan of “bro music” in country — there’s been a favorable change in the genre. “Right now it’s kind of ending the era of good ol’ boys, tractors, pickup trucks, and that kind of thing,” she said. “Instead, we’re seeing a lot more romantic, meaningful, heartfelt songs.”

RELATED: Reba McEntire Believes in Reincarnation and That She’s ‘Been Here Before as a Man’