Reba McEntire Says She Has 1 Major Rule When Performing: ‘That’s What We Try to Hang on To’

When Reba McEntire is planning a tour, she said there’s a rule for performing she always sticks to. What method does the country music icon use to honor her loyal multitude of fans and keep them engaged in her live shows after more than four decades of fame? And what can they expect from her if they catch her on tour soon? Read on to learn more.

Reba McEntire | Image Group LA/ABC/Getty Images

Fans can catch Reba McEntire performing live in fall 2022

McEntire announced she’ll head out on tour in fall 2022, bringing fellow country music star Terri Clark along as an opening act. “Can’t wait to get back out on the road with our new tour this fall!” she told fans along with the announcement on Twitter.

Notably, the two stars toured together in 2005. But Clark revealed on Twitter that she’d been a fan of McEntire for much longer. She showed off her membership card for the “original Reba Fan Club,” dated 1986, and wondered what that younger version would think of touring with the Reba star.

“I was a teen in Medicine Hat, Alberta,” Clark captioned the post. “Only 36 years expired!! Can you imagine what that kid would say today?”

Here is my original @Reba Fan Club membership card from when I was a teen in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Only 36 years expired!! Can you imagine what that kid would say today? I’m working on my set list for the #RebaLiveinConcert tour. What songs do you want to hear? pic.twitter.com/90fT5pZSRx — Terri Clark (@TerriClarkMusic) August 16, 2022

Reba McEntire uses a simple rule when performing live: ‘I treat my fans the way I want to be treated’

Since starting her country music career in the ’70s, McEntire has gathered millions of fans, including actor Jensen Ackles. And she frequently returns the love to that group by trying to give them what they want from her as a performer. That’s indicated in the way she comes up with her set lists for her tours.

She told Bobby Bones on The Bobby Bones Show, “I treat my fans the way I want to be treated when I go see a concert.”

“I want to hear the songs that I can sing along to, songs that I’m familiar with,” she explained, adding that’s the rule she follows when she’s choosing songs for her performances.

“So, that’s what we try to hang on to on a set list,” McEntire offered.

What to expect from Reba McEntire’s live performances

This ain’t our first rodeo! Here’s a little throwback from the last time @TerriClarkMusic and I toured together in 2005. Tickets go on sale for our fall dates tomorrow at 10 am local time @ https://t.co/pwWvKJCEch #tbt #90scountry pic.twitter.com/wWhL7xmH7g — Reba McEntire (@reba) July 14, 2022

If anyone isn’t sure what to anticipate from McEntire on her fall tour, she said to expect what’s always worked for her regarding her fans. “Basically, it’s the songs that have been popular for a while …,” she explained on The Bobby Bones Show.

McEntire laughed when asked in that interview if she does an encore performance at every show “regardless of how good or bad the crowd is,” but she answered that she does.

And on the subject of encore performances, there’s another rule McEntire has followed for a long time. “The encore is always ‘Fancy,’” she offered. “We don’t leave until ‘Fancy.'”

She explained why that song is always the last: “Everybody loves it. It’s spectacular visually. It’s a great song.”

