Reba McEntire Says Boyfriend Rex Linn Is ‘the Love of’ Her ‘Life’

Country star Reba McEntire has been dating actor Rex Linn since 2020. While the couple has only been dating a couple of years, McEntire and Linn have known each other for decades. In a recent Instagram post, McEntire referred to Linn as “the love of” her “life.”

Reba McEntire called her boyfriend Rex Linn ‘the love of’ her ‘life’

On Nov. 13, McEntire posted a photo of herself and Linn dressed up backstage at the recent 2022 Country Music Association Awards.

McEntire captioned the photo on Instagram, “Happy birthday to the love of my life! So glad we get to celebrate together!”

On McEntire’s post, fans of McEntire celebrated her love for Linn.

“You deserve true love as you are nothing but pure love,” one fan commented on Instagram.

Another fan commented, “Happy birthday have a wonderful day together, it’s so good to see you so happy, both of you !!!”

“Happy Birthday,” an Instagram user wrote. “And Reba-I’m so happy you found the love of your life! You deserve everything good.”

Happy birthday to the love of my life! So glad we get to celebrate together! pic.twitter.com/9LbUcIo1OO — Reba McEntire (@reba) November 13, 2022

How Reba McEntire originally met her boyfriend

McEntire and Linn first met in 1991 when she starred in the movie The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw.

In an interview with The List, Linn revealed that his name “wasn’t on the call sheet.”

“I went in there and worked one day. I had two lines,” Linn shared.

He continued, “I did meet Reba that day. Reba always says we worked together, which I find hilarious, but she always says, “We worked together on The Gambler.” We shook hands on The Gambler. Then, they were telling me, ‘Hey, dude. Get over there by that horse, and get on him, and wait until we can talk to you.’ That’s how we worked.”

How the singer and Rex Linn got together

After meeting in 1991, Linn and McEntire remained friends until they began dating in 2020. While on Today in 2021, McEntire explained how her relationship with Linn started.

“Rex and I have known each other since ’91 when we were in The Gambler movie together with Kenny Rogers and then have known each other, kept in contact,” McEntire said on Today.

In 2020, Linn offered his support to McEntire when her mother was diagnosed with cancer and died.

“And then in 2020 when Mama got sick, he called me. We’d gotten to see each other before because we’re both on Young Sheldon. So starting in March of 2020, we just kept talking and visiting and finally got together, see each other in June. And we’ve been pretty much inseparable ever since,” McEntire shared.

McEntire and Linn have appeared in multiple projects together, including Big Sky, Young Sheldon, and the upcoming 2023 Lifetime film The Hammer.

