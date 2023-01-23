Reba McEntire Says Dolly Parton ‘Inspires Me Daily’

Though Reba McEntire is a country music icon in her own right, she revealed that Dolly Parton is still a role model that “inspires [her] daily.”

McEntire has been a fan of Parton for as long as she’s been famous, and the stars have been acquainted for almost as long. But they didn’t officially team up and record a duet until 2021 when Parton “stepped into the shoes of Jolene” at McEntire’s request.

Reba McEntire remembers the first time she laid eyes on Dolly Parton in person

McEntire has been a fan of Parton for a long time. So long that when she made her first appearance on the Grand Ole Opry in 1977, she happily gave up one of the two songs she was to perform so that Parton could have one after making a surprise appearance.

In her autobiography, Reba: My Story, McEntire recalled that night in some detail. For her meaningful debut, she wore a “straight denim skirt with a matching shirt” and was accompanied by her proud parents and sister, Alice.

As she waited backstage, she got the chance to see Parton in person for the first time. “Dolly looked magnificent, as always,” she shared. “She wore a black pantsuit with chiffon, transparent, flowing arms. The outfit was dotted with rhinestone butterflies, Dolly’s trademark.”

McEntire said she would have happily given up both songs for the opportunity to meet her, but it didn’t happen that night. However, when a tragic plane crash killed part of McEntire’s band in 1991, Parton reached out to offer a hand.

Reba McEntire reveals how Dolly Parton inspires her daily

Though Parton and McEntire have had long and enviable careers, McEntire said they’re having too good a time to leave it behind. She told People that her relationship with Rex Linn — who starred alongside her on the third season of ABC’s Big Sky — is part of what makes this “one of the happiest times” of her life.

McEntire added that she consulted with Parton about slowing down, asking “‘You ever think about retiring?'”

“She said, ‘What would I do where I could have so much fun?'” McEntire shared before offering, “We’re having a blast. I’m about 10 years younger than Dolly, and she inspires me daily.”

“As long as we can do what we do and still enjoy it, we can continue doing it,” she concluded.

Dolly Parton ‘stepped into the shoes of Jolene’ for a duet with Reba McEntire

When Parton and McEntire finally released a duet in 2021, they reworked McEntire’s hit from the ’90s, “Does He Love You,” featuring Linda Davis. “Stepped into the shoes of Jolene when [Reba McEntire] asked me to sing the mistress’ verses in “Does He Love You”!” Parton announced on Twitter.

While talking to Billboard, McEntire admitted she’s just as surprised as everyone else it took as long as it did to record her first duet with Parton. “I’m shell-shocked,” she said. “How have we not done one?”

She confessed that every time she heard Dolly singing with somebody else, she “would get a little sad or a little jealous,” but noted, “Everything happens for a reason, and timing is everything. So, it worked out perfectly.”