Recent Kate Middleton Rugby Video Offers ‘Glimpse’ of What She’ll Be Like as Queen

TL;DR:

Kate Middleton wished the England women’s national rugby union team luck in a video ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

According to body language expert Judi James, Kate Middleton offered a “glimpse” of the queen she’s going to be.

From Kate Middleton’s smile and movements to her voice and outfit, James called it a “quite dramatically different video.”

What is Kate Middleton going to be like as queen? According to body language expert Judi James, she gave “major clues” in a short video to England’s rugby team. Not only did the 40-year-old have a different smile, but she also exhibited a “tell.”

Kate Middleton had a ‘more personal’ smile in the rugby video

“If anyone wants to get a glimpse of the type of queen Kate will become in the future this short but quite dramatically different video provides some major clues,” James told the U.K.’s Express.

The Princess of Wales appeared in an Oct. 7 video where she wished the England women’s national rugby union team, or the “Red Roses,” good luck in the Rugby World Cup.

​“Hello, everyone. I wanted to take a moment to wish the Red Roses all the very best of luck for the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand,” she began. “I had so much fun with you all at Twickenham earlier this year and I cannot wait to see how you get on during the tournament.”

Kate became patron of the Rugby Football Union and the Rugby Football League earlier in 2022, taking over the position from her brother-in-law, Prince Harry.

According to James, the mother of three flashed a “more personal” smile at the camera. “She does smile, but it’s with her mouth stretching horizontally rather than tipping upward in the traditional ‘royal’ smile,” James explained. “And this, in turn, makes it look more congruent and more personal.”

Kate Middleton’s heel-bounce in the rugby video suggested a ‘sense of serious energy, status, and power’

A special good luck message for the #RedRoses from our patron The Princess of Wales.

#TeamDream | @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/XsI5loL6U0 — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) October 7, 2022

The hints at what Kate’s going to be like as queen continued with what James called the “real ‘tell’” of the video. Kate bounced on her heels when she emphasized her words.

The subtle move revealed a “sense of serious energy, status, and power” on Kate’s part. “She bounces up and down onto her heels frequently in this brief message and the effect is to inspire the teams in a very firm and emphatic way,” James said.

Additionally, Kate had “good” eye contact. Plus, her “slight head tilt” gave the video less of a “static” feel by contributing to the “feeling of energy and movement.”

Furthermore, Kate’s rugby video showed her as “more mature” and “assertive.”

“Gone are any self-effacing signals and in their place is a more mature, assertive woman who looks more of a leader than someone whose key job is to just stand alongside her husband,” the expert said.

Kate Middleton’s outfit and voice also offered a glimpse of what she’ll be like as queen

Beyond the body language elements of the rugby video were Kate’s outfit and voice. According to James, they also hinted at what she’s going to be like as queen.

Kate wore a red Zara blazer she’s been spotted in previously as well as a rose pin on her lapel. The entire ensemble gave her a “businesslike” appearance, according to James, instead of simply “charming and friendly.”

As for her voice, James noted Kate’s “more serious and commanding effect” due to a “slightly lower” vocal tone. “Kate’s voice can be high and quite delicate, but this is far more assured than usual,” the expert explained.

The Princess of Wales also emphasized the words “good luck” as she closed out the video, delivering them with “much more power” and less humor “than usual.”

RELATED: The Cocktails Prince William and Kate Middleton Made in Northern Ireland Were Reportedly a Nod to Their Location