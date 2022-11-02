‘Red Table Talk’: Cheryl Burke Says 1 Reason She Got Married Was to Prove She Was ‘Good Enough’

Dancing with the Stars’ Cheryl Burke discussed life after divorce with Jada Pinkett Smith during Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch. Here’s what she revealed about her real reason for getting married.

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence’s relationship timeline

Burke says she started dating Boy Meets World actor Matthew Lawrence when she first got into the entertainment business in 2006. They took a break for about 10 years and reunited after Lawrence sent Burke a dinner invitation via text. The former couple married in May 2019 and separated on Jan. 7, 2022.

Burke and Lawrence divorced in 2022 and had a prenuptial agreement in place. She hints that infidelity is the reason the marriage didn’t work out. Burke posted a TikTok with a caption saying, “When he said he would never talk to her again, yet I found text messages, Viagra, and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes.

Cheryl Burke says she got married to prove she was ‘good enough’

Burke says her reason for getting married had nothing to do with her ex-husband. She says her true reason for getting married had to do with her low self-esteem. Burke admits she wanted to see if she was “good enough.” The ballroom dancer says she determined her worth by whether someone wanted to marry her.

“I wanted to see if I could get married,” says Burke. “There was a lot of this internal, ‘Am I good enough?’”

Smith says a lot of women feel this way. According to her, some women also determine their worth by how big their diamond engagement ring is.

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence are in a custody battle over their dog

The divorce has been tough for Burke. She and Lawrence are in a custody battle over their dog, Ysabella. Burke says Ysabella is like a child to her, so she is distraught.

“We are going to go to trial — unless he all of a sudden calls it off,” Burke shared during her podcast Burke in the Game. “I’m just still really hurt by the whole situation. You know, that’s my dog. Ysabella is my daughter.”

Burke explains that her dog is a very important part of her life. “I’m a dog mom,” says Burke. “I can’t even imagine my life. I mean, I could just cry right now, but I couldn’t imagine my life without her.”

Cheryl Burke says going through a divorce has been a ‘s*** show’

Burke shared how she has been coping with divorce during an interview with Extra. She says it has been rough.

“As far as me and how this is going, it’s really—and I’m not proud of it—it’s a s*** show,” says Burke. “My emotions are constantly up and down. I’m sad every morning I wake up. I’m sad every time I go to bed at night. It’s really nothing to hide here. Divorce sucks; I don’t recommend it.”

