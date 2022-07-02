Ree Drummond Appeared Disappointed When Daughters Paige and Alex Didn’t Like 1 of Her ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Recipes

Ree Drummond‘s daughters Paige and Alex didn’t hold back when they shared they didn’t like one of their mom’s recipes on an episode of The Pioneer Woman. Drummond appeared slightly disappointed, playfully scolding them on camera.

‘The Pioneer Woman’ star Ree Drummond | Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

‘The Pioneer Woman’ star made spicy recipes on one of her shows

Drummond made her jalapeno pimento cheese recipe during an episode of The Pioneer Woman dedicated to recipes with a little kick.

The Food Network host greeted her family crew — daughters Alex and Paige, son-in-law Mauricio, and her nephew Stu — at the top of the show. “We are going to make spicy recipes today,” she said. “Talk about my ideal day, just making spicy hot food.”

She added, “Spicy food basically gives me a reason to get out of bed in the morning. Right alongside that extra-charged iced coffee I have every day.”

Ree Drummond’s daughters Paige and Alex said they didn’t like her first recipe

Drummond then shared her first recipe and her daughters Paige and Alex admitted they didn’t like it. “I’m gonna start the hot and spicy menu by making some spicy pimento cheese. Who loves pimento cheese?” she asked. Mauricio raised his hand and said, “Me,” but Drummond’s daughters failed to join in.

Alex admitted, “Not me” and Paige agreed, also saying, “Not me.”

Drummond seemed disappointed, yelling, “Alex!”

Alex responded, “I like spicy stuff. I don’t like pimento cheese.”

Drummond assured her, “You will after today.”

How to make Ree Drummond’s spicy pimento cheese

Drummond got to work making a “creamy mixture” for the spread. She combined softened cream cheese, mayonnaise, brown mustard, hot sauce, and adobo sauce from a can of chipotle peppers in the food processor.

The Pioneer Woman star added grated sharp cheddar and smoked gouda cheeses. She reserved some of the cheese in a bowl to mix with the creamy base. After she pulsed the food processor, she added the mixture to the bowl with the rest of the cheese.

“The reason I’m doing this is I don’t want the cheese to be completely pulverized,” Drummond said. “I don’t want it to be just a big mushy concoction so I’m adding the processed cheese in with the whole cheese.” She folded the ingredients together, then added chopped jalapenos, pimentos, fresh dill, salt, and pepper.

Drummond said homemade pimento cheese is better than store-bought

At one point, Drummond admitted she could understand why her daughters would be turned off by the cheese. “I have to say, growing up, I did not like pimento cheese,” she shared. “So I understand the people in this room that don’t love it.”

The Food Network host continued, “And that is because pimento cheese, a lot of times when I tried it, was this store-bought stuff that comes in a pot. It’s got preservatives in it and it always kind of tasted like vinegar and sugar with a little cheese thrown in.”

Drummond added, “But when you make it yourself, with freshly grated cheese, it just takes on a whole new life.”

She put the cheese spread in the refrigerator for a couple of hours, then served it with crackers and olives. “If I’m not trying to watch my waistline, I’ll eat it with tortilla chips with some hot sauce on top,” she said.

The full recipe is available on the Food Network website.

RELATED: ‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond Shares Sweet Video of Paige and Rusty Cuddling and Fans Can’t Get Enough