Ree Drummond Begs Kids ‘Please Come Back,’ Admits Husband Ladd is ‘Making Her’ Do This

Ree Drummond revealed that being an empty nester isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. She shared that since daughters Alex and Paige and sons Bryce, Todd, and Jamar have all moved out, home takes on a different purpose. Drummond begged her kids, “Please come back,” after it appeared her husband Ladd was “making her” take on more work than before.

Ree Drummond and her husband, Ladd Drummond, are in the empty nest phase of their marriage | Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Pioneer Woman Magazine

Ree Drummond took to social media to beg her kids to come home

The Pioneer Woman star took to Instagram with a special message directed at her four children. Life on the family’s cattle ranch appears quite different in their absence.

Ree Drummond posted a photograph of her and Ladd on the ranch. “Kids, please come back, Dad’s making me go to work with him now,” Drummond wrote on social media.

The sun shined bright behind the couple in the May 2, 2023 photograph, in which Drummond hashtagged “empty nest, no filter, yesterday’s mascara, and OK bye.”

Quick to respond was the couple’s daughter Paige, who wrote, “The tables have turned.”

‘The Pioneer Woman’ fans reacted to her plea

Fans of The Pioneer Woman star responded to Ree Drummond’s request to her children. They found her post both joyful and relatable.

“Better watch out; he will have you fitted for chaps before you know it!” wrote one follower.

“Haha, your best ranch hands have gotten well-trained and moved on,” claimed a second fan.

A third Instagram user posted, “Gorgeous light in this picture!! You all are so great!”

“So this is what it’s come to, ha! I wondered how your world would shift as those kids left the nest individually. Love your posts when they were young, and Ladd had them all out hustling!” a fourth penned.

Ree Drummond’s youngest son, Todd, started college in the Winter of 2023

Ladd and Ree Drummond’s fourth biological child, Todd, started college in the winter of 2023. He attends the University of South Dakota.

As each of her children attended college, living away from home for the first time, Drummond shared her thoughts on social media. In January 2023, she described how she felt packing up Todd to drop him off at his new school.

She told how Todd previously visited South Dakota for a game day visit and bought a onesie for one of his high school coaches, who’d just welcomed a new baby girl. Drummond spoke of how the baby wore the onesie during Todd’s football award banquet.

“Today, I loaded my vehicle with all of Todd’s things, including different plastic organizer boxes I’d labeled ‘First Aid/Medicine’ and ‘School Supplies’ and the like. Tomorrow, we pull away from the ranch before daylight to take Todd to South Dakota, where he’ll be attending college and playing football,” she explained.

Drummond continued, “Next week, I’ll be back home…probably wandering around the house and looking under cushions and pillows for granola bar wrappers and random sweaty socks or other things that allow me to pretend that Todd is still home. If this made you cry, you, too, have taken your baby to college. Can you let me know if I will survive this? Thank you.”

Some newer episodes of The Pioneer Woman focus on empty nest recipes; in real-time, Drummond and Ladd are adjusting to cooking for just two after years of large-family meal prep.