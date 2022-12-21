Ree Drummond’s Best, Most Inexpensive Homemade Food Gift Ideas for Christmas

The Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond is a huge fan of holiday food gifts. Christmas is when one can pull out all the stops for homemade treats made at home or come up with a simple gift that suits its intended recipient. From hot cocoa bombs to more elaborate treats, one can personalize these items, so no two are alike. If you’re on a budget, many items to create homemade treats can be bought in bulk, saving money. Here are some of her favorites.

Kids can make these delicious gifts to give and enjoy

You can get your littlest elves to help prepare food gifts they can provide on their own, proud they created a treat a loved one or friend can enjoy. Ree has shared a recipe for Christmas Chex Mix that makes a ton and is the perfect gift to share.

All it requires is some boxed cereal, bags of salty snacks, candy, spices, and white or dark chocolate. Little helpers can pull together the ingredients while their adults can place the mix in the oven. The finished mixture can be spooned into bags. Another way to give as gifts is to head to a local dollar store and pick up some clear mugs which can hold the snack and later be used for beverages.

Pretzel turtles are also easy, no baking required, and have an irresistible combination of sweet and salty. For two dozen, all that is needed are mini pretzel twists, the same number of wrapped caramels, and whole pecans or nuts of your choosing. Place the pretzels on a lined baking sheet, add one caramel on top of each, and place in the oven to melt. Top with one nut. Then, let the candy set before packing up to share with friends.

Peppermint bark is also a Drummond family favorite. This three-ingredient wonder encapsulates all the tastes of the season and is beautiful to look at when done. It’s a favorite of Ree’s family, including husband Ladd and children Alex, Paige, Bryce, Todd, and Jamar.

Homemade baked goods are always a winning Christmas gift, says Ree Drummond

But if candy isn’t your family’s favorite Christmas treat, what about a plate of delicious baked goods? A platter of delicious cookies is always a welcome gift when people are more apt to indulge around the holiday season.

Ree swears by Hot Chocolate Cookies, which sound as delicious as they taste. Yes, the ingredients include hot chocolate mix, chocolate, espresso, and mini marshmallows. The chewy texture is terrific, and making cookies out of the hot cocoa mix is such a novel idea that it will be a big hit as a homemade present.

How about a breakfast twist? Ree developed a jarred gift, the perfect way to start the day on the right foot. She created a Berry Nut Pancake Mix layered in a mason jar. The fruits are freeze-dried and shelf stable. She also added nuts, buttermilk powder, and other tasty ingredients to make an all-in-one morning item that looks as beautiful as it tastes.

Does your family prefer salty over sweet? Ree Drummond, has you covered for Christmas

Some people (and we don’t know who they are) don’t care for sweets. No worries, Ree also has a series of salty snacks that can be bagged up and wrapped with a pretty ribbon. This delicious thank you celebrates teachers, delivery people, postal workers, or anyone who helps keep your world turning throughout the year.

Spicy Siracha Popcorn is a real crowd-pleaser. Salty with a bit of heat, you can make it in one of two ways. Popcorn purists may like to pop kernels fresh, while others prefer to use their microwave. Five ingredients later, you will have a taste treat unlike any other.

Ree’s Maple Bacon Snack Mix is a little more labor-intensive but delicious. It is loaded with popcorn, peppered bacon, mini pretzels, roasted nuts, sugar, and maple syrup. Grabbing handfuls to enjoy is required.

The Pioneer Woman star’s recipes are just a guide to how you can create inexpensive, homemade Christmas gifts for family and friends that they will remember forever. Use her recipes as a blueprint to get started and get creative and crafty in the kitchen to come up with your family’s favorites. The possibilities for deliciousness are endless.