Ree Drummond Calls Husband Ladd ‘Cute But Kinda Hopeless’ Cowboy in New Vacation Photo for an Adorable Reason

Ree Drummond shared a new vacation photo and noted one interesting detail about her husband Ladd that her fans just can’t get enough of. It seems you can’t take the cowboy out of Ladd but everyone loves how he stays true to his cowboy ways.

‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond | Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Ree Drummond posted a photo of her and husband Ladd on vacation

On Dec. 17, Drummond took to Instagram to share a cute photo of her and Ladd smiling on vacation in Colorado. She was documenting their travels on her Instagram story and shared the highlights on The Pioneer Woman website.

“Mom and Dad in the mountains. We left the ranch at 2:30 this morning and only stopped twice. Most people won’t travel with us, we don’t mess around,” she wrote in the caption.

Drummond continued, “Also, I can’t remember in all those devil movies from the seventies if a ray of light in a photo means cursing or blessing. I’m hoping the latter. (Devil movies scared me to death as a child. They still do!) Also, don’t zoom in on Ladd’s work gloves. Cowboys are cute but kinda hopeless.”

Fans reacted to Ladd’s cowboy gloves

Naturally, telling fans not to zoom in on Ladd’s work gloves was a request most of her fans admitted they couldn’t honor. “Don’t zoom in — EVERYONE zooms in!!,” one person wrote. Drummond responded, “So true!!!”

In response to another follower’s comment, “*zooms in on Ladd’s work gloves*,” Drummond admitted, “That is kinda my fault, I guess.”

One of her followers noted, “Ladd just is who he is. Love it,” to which Drummond responded, “He sure is.”

Other fans shared comments like, “You can take the Oklahoma cowboy out of the range but you can’t take the range out of the cowboy” and “You can take the guy off the ranch, but not the ranch outta the guy!”

Some of her followers wondered if Ladd was planning to work, with one fan commenting, “The first thing I thought was why is Ladd wearing work gloves? Are they cutting down a tree?”

There were plenty of comments about how Ladd’s choice was function over fashion. “Well, hey! If one has to be out in the cold, might as well wear what works on the hands to keep them warm and comfortable, right?” one fan noted.

Another fan commented simply, “Ladd is the real deal.”

Drummond’s fans shared theories about the ray of light in the photo

As for the sunbeam shining through the photo, many fans shared theories, including how it’s a sign from a loved one. One fan offered this touching explanation: “I believe that when a sunshine ray goes through in a photo, it’s a loved one who has passed away. And that they are with you in that moment. I think it’s Ladd’s father. He’s sending you both love.” Ladd’s father Chuck died in November.

Another follower shared, “The light isn’t anything bad! It’s a vortex — our passed away loved ones travel through them to see us!!”

One fan noted, “I think a ray of sunshine or light is always a blessing.”