Ree Drummond Says ‘Cheers’ to 2023 With the Best Tips for Creating a New Year’s Eve to Remember

The Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond is welcoming 2023 with the best tips for creating a New Year’s Eve to remember. Her ideas include family, food, games, and celebratory desserts for any taste and budget.

Ree Drummond | Food Network/Discovery Press

Ree Drummond says she’ll likely have a New Year’s Eve for two as she rings in 2023

In a Facebook post, Ree revealed her New Year’s Eve plans as she welcomes 2023 with enthusiasm. Husband Ladd will be by her side as they ring in the next 365 as a twosome for the first time in many years.

“Ladd and I are staying in this New Year’s Eve, and I’m starting to figure out our little dinner-for-two menu since I’m sure Todd will be with his friends (he’ll be leaving for college five days later!)” she wrote. “If you’re in the same dinner-for-two boat this year, here are some great NYE menu options! Beef will definitely be on the menu. But it’s the sides and desserts I’m gonna have fun with!”

Ree Drummond’s tips and tricks for creating a New Year’s Eve to remember

In a blog post on her Pioneer Woman page, Ree says, “cheers” to 2023 with a variety of food, fun, celebratory cocktails, and dessert options to ring in the new year. She suggests several meal options, including delicious appetizers, fun games, dinner ideas, and sweet treats to round out the evening.

For Ree, the period up through New Year’s Day makes her feel her worries and cares to stop. “It’s the best feeling in the world,” she said. Most of all, she suggests, surround yourself with people you care most about as the new year unfolds.

Delicious ideas for New Year’s Eve include a make-ahead charcuterie board, spinach dip, crockpot buffalo chicken dip, and horseradish deviled eggs for starters. Ree shared recipes for serving celebratory cocktails, including cherry punch and white hot chocolate.

As for the main meal, nothing sounds more celebratory than Hoppin John, a traditional black-eyed pea dish often eaten as a symbol of luck in the upcoming year. A comforting beef stew is cozy and family-friendly. Shrimp cocktail is just the ticket for a party atmosphere and peppercorn-crusted steak.

Not a fan of a big New Year’s Eve bash? Ree also has ideas for a festive New Year’s Day brunch

During season 24 of Food Network’s The Pioneer Woman, Ree Drummond created a perfect brunch to celebrate New Year’s Day with family and friends. It combines food and cocktails to create a low-key party atmosphere to keep the festivities going.

Ree Drummond featured a menu of revamped favorites for this particular episode. Tasty eats included a baked bagel egg-in-a-hole topped with smoked salmon and excellent roasted tomatoes with herb drizzle and waffle pops. Toast the new year with sunrise mimosas.

The Pioneer Woman airs Saturdays at 10 a.m. EST on The Food Network,