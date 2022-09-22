Ree Drummond’s Daughter Paige Had a Hilarious Reaction to ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Star Oversharing on Instagram

Ree Drummond’s daughter Paige commented on her mom’s latest Instagram post with one word that said so much. Drummond shared sweet photos of her and husband Ladd and included a caption about their anniversary — but she might have overshared just a little bit.

Ree Drummond | Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Ree Drummond overshared on Instagram and her daughter Paige shared a perfect one word reaction

On Sept. 21, Drummond took to Instagram to share then and now photos of her and Ladd on their wedding day and present day. She noted that they were celebrating their anniversary — and included a little bit too much information.

“26 years ago, I was about to get pregnant with our first child. Today, I’m about to get a colonoscopy. I love you, Ladd!,” she wrote in the caption.

Her daughter Paige reacted with one word: “Bruh.” Drummond replied, “Might delete later.”

The Food Network host’s son Bryce responded with crying laughing emojis and her daughter Alex posted a series of laughing emojis and a simple “OMG.”

Drummond’s nephew Stu commented, “Aunt Ree…” and she responded, “Was really hoping you’d open Instagram today.”

Fans wished Ree and Ladd Drummond a happy anniversary

Drummond’s fans wished the couple a happy anniversary and many people weighed in on Drummond’s procedure, too.

Her followers left comments like, “Didn’t see that coming,” “That’s life!!!,” and “Nothing says I love you more than taking care of yourself. Show you just want to be around for many more anniversaries.”

Other fans said they can’t get over how cute the Drummonds are, with comments including, “Wow… you’re both just adorable, beautiful, gorgeous couple!!!,” “You two haven’t changed a bit,” and “You two have gotten better with age! Enjoy your celebratory colonoscopy.”

Another one of Drummond’s followers joked, “Nothing says love like driving your spouse to a colonoscopy!”

Drummond was praised for keeping it real and being on top of her health

Of course, many of Drummond’s fans said they appreciated her sense of humor and realness. “Thank you for keeping it real!,” one fan wrote, while another person said, “Lol! You have a great sense of humor! Happy anniversary!”

Other Instagram users commented, “Best caption ever!,” “Beautiful and hilarious. And honest!,” and “A sense of humor serves us well.”

Many fans praised Drummond for putting her health first, with one fan writing, “Glad you are taking care of you!” and another person writing, “Good for you, being proactive for your health.”

Many people found her message helpful for encouraging others to get a colonoscopy. “If Ree posts about it, she might make people feel that they can go get one too!!,” one person noted.

Another fan wrote, “Best thing you can do for yourself. Now I need to go schedule mine. Thanks for the reminder!!!!”

One of her followers pointed out the best part: “Happy Anniversary!!! Wishing you a successful colonoscopy. You should be really hungry for a great anniversary celebration dinner!!!” they wrote.

