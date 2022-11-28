Ree Drummond Says She’s ‘Dying and Crying’ Over Holiday Throwback Video and ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Star’s Fans Are Emotional

Ree Drummond‘s kids are all grown up and her youngest kid, Todd, is going to college soon. The Pioneer Woman star shared a sweet holiday throwback clip with her son and admitted it had her in tears. Drummond’s fans, who watched the Food Network star’s kids grow up on the show, were left feeling emotional too.

Ree Drummond | Tyler Essary/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Ree Drummond said a sweet holiday throwback moment with her son Todd had her ‘dying and crying’

On Nov. 26, Drummond posted a clip on Instagram from her show which included a throwback moment that had her feeling weepy.

“I am dying and crying. On this morning’s new episode of The Pioneer Woman, I cook for my grown kids before they come home for the holidays, and I also look back at a moment with Todd (ten years ago??) that breaks my heart considering he’s about to leave for college,” she explained in the caption.

In the clip, Drummond noted “those special sweet moments” around the holidays, “like when Todd and I left treats for Santa so many years ago.”

In the flashback mother and son memory, Drummond asked, “Hey Todd, when you grow up, would you still come home and help me put treats out on the fireplace for Santa?”

He answered, “You know it.”

Drummond asked, “Promise?”

Back in the present day, The Food Network host said, “Best of all, I just love when the whole family is together [for the holidays].”

Ree Drummond’s fans were feeling emotional too

Drummond’s fans reacted to the video, with many admitting the throwback moment had them feeling emotional too. “The fact that I’ve watch them grow up on TV … who’s cutting onions this early?” one fan asked in the comments.

Another fan noted, “Can’t believe you’re on your last child and I’ve been watching you since day 1! Thanks for sharing your family and all of your lives and adventures.”

One of her followers wrote, “Bittersweet. There are days I wish I could bring back all my kids, little again, under my roof.”

Another fan commented, “Maybe I’m hormonal or I’m just a mom who dreads her son leaving, but I am crying.”

One of Drummond’s followers shared, “You and Todd putting out Christmas cookies for Santa makes me cry every time!”

‘The Pioneer Woman’ star’s fans were surprised Todd is old enough for college

Many fans shared their surprise that Todd isn’t that little boy anymore, leaving comments like, “The years pass all too quickly” and “Todd is heading to college? Are you serious?” Another fan commented, “Loved the show! I can’t believe the kids are all grown!”

Another stunned fan wrote, “Can hardly believe that Todd is going to college. You have a lot to be thankful for, Ree. Lovely family.”

Another one of Drummond’s followers commented, “I actually get so sad watching older clips for recipes from your shows when your kids were still little.”