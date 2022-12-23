Ree Drummond’s Family Christmas Vacation: Why the Drummonds Changed Up Their Holiday Tradition

Ree Drummond and her family took their Christmas celebration away from home this year with a vacation in Colorado. The Pioneer Woman star explained why they felt it was “a good time to change things up” this year and gave some insight into how the Drummonds do vacation.

‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond | Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Ree Drummond shared her Christmas vacation plans with fans

Drummond has been taking fans along for a bit of her Christmas vacation with social media posts and more details on The Pioneer Woman website.

“We left on a Christmas vacation Saturday morning. And by Saturday morning, I really mean Friday night, around the time college kids typically are getting home. Let me walk you through my day one diary, a.k.a. The Road Trip!” she wrote in a Dec. 18 blog post.

Drummond gave the specifics of their road-tripping style, including an early departure and limited stops along the way. According to the Food Network host’s travel diary, she got up at 2:20 a.m. “filled with dread” as her husband Ladd packed up the car for their road trip.

15 minutes later, she was dressed and ready to travel, along with a jug of cold brew and a cooler of Dr. Pepper and Diet Dr. Pepper, “because I know we’re hours away from stopping,” she wrote. “We are Drummonds, after all, and we are hard core road-trippers.” They were on the road by 2:43.

Drummond napped for a bit and woke up when they stopped hours later at a gas station. She drank coffee and the cold brew, watched and edited an episode of her show, and did a crossword. They arrived at their destination a little after noon.

“This is what it’s like to take a travel with Ladd Drummond. There is no messing around, most of us sleep half the time, and before we know it, we’ve taken a nine hour road trip,” she wrote.

Since they arrived early, their accommodations weren’t ready so they took a walk and Drummond got a cocktail.

Ree Drummond explained why they took a Christmas vacation this year

The Pioneer Woman star also gave some insight into why they are venturing off the ranch for a Christmas vacation. Ladd’s dad Chuck died recently and Drummond said it just felt like a change of scenery was in order.

“I am so excited to have this time in the mountains with Ladd and the kids, who will slowly trickle in this week one by one (and sometimes two by two.),” she wrote.

“This is the first Christmas we will be without Chuck, and since he has always been such a big part of our holidays, it feels like a good time to change things up and change the scenery a little bit,” Drummond explained.

“I’ll keep you posted on our Griswold — I mean Drummond — Christmas Vacation!” she added.

1 fan noticed sadness in Ladd Drummond’s smile

One of Drummond’s fans noted some sadness in Ladd’s smile in a photo the Food Network star posted on Instagram.

“I’ve never commented on a post in my life before but just to say I hope Ladd is doing OK — he looks tired, losing your dad (or mom) is so so hard,” they wrote. “Lost mine this year too and I kind of recognize that happy-and-sad face.”

Drummond responded, “Aw, that is so kind. I’m so sorry about your mom. And you’re so right. Happiness and sadness in the same smile. Take care this holiday.”