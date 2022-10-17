Some Ree Drummond Fans Claim ‘Smoking Hot’ Ladd Is the Real Reason They Watch ‘The Pioneer Woman’

The Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond has plenty of dedicated followers who watch her Food Network series but purchase her kitchen products and books and can’t wait to try her delicious recipes. However, a dedicated group of fans admits that they faithfully tune into The Pioneer Woman for one reason: to see Ree Drummond’s “smoking hot” husband, Ladd.

Ree and Ladd Drummond | Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Pioneer Woman Magazine

Ladd Drummond has been featured with Ree on ‘The Pioneer Woman’ and in Ree’s Books since 2009

Ladd Drummond has been a central figure in Ree’s cookbooks, on her Pioneer Woman blog, and as a member of the cast of her Food Network series since 2009. The handsome cattle rancher shares a home with Ree and is the father of Ree’s four children: Alex, Paige, Bryce, and Todd, and a foster father to Jamar.

Ree, an amateur photographer, has photographed Ladd and her children for many of her books and website. These intimate family photos are beloved by fans, who feel included in the clan’s day-to-day lives.

Incidentally, Ladd photographed almost all of the covers of Ree’s books, including her first in 2009. The family recreated the now iconic snap in 2021. She shared the updated photograph on her website.

Some ‘Pioneer Woman’ fans believe Ladd is ‘smoking hot’

Ladd Drummond | Food Network

In a Reddit thread dedicated to the series, some fans say the real reason they watch Food Network’s The Pioneer Woman is in hopes of getting a glimpse of Ree’s “smoking hot” cattle rancher husband.

“I always DVR her new episodes. If Ladd is on, I watch even more,” wrote one follower.

“Omg, Ladd. I thought I was the only one,” another social media user agreed.

“Hey!! Keep your hands off that smoking hot man; he’s mine!!” joked a third viewer.

“Now I know why it’s the one cooking show aside from the kitchen my wife likes to watch,” joked one Reddit user.

Ree and Ladd celebrated 26 years of marriage in Sept. 2022

Ree and Ladd celebrated 26 years of marriage in September 2022. To commemorate her 25th anniversary, Ree shared a snap from her 1996 wedding day showing herself and Ladd at the altar on her Pioneer Woman blog.

“Twenty-five years ago, Ladd and I got married,” she wrote in a caption that celebrated her quarter-century marriage in 2021. “It’s been a wild adventure, and we’ve experienced the joys, pains, ups, downs, triumphs, sadnesses, and unexpected twists and turns. (And kids!).”

Ree continued, “That whole ‘love’ thing. The love that deepens, expands, and becomes more firmly rooted over time—is definitely there.”

Referring to the final photo in her post featuring Ladd, Ree wrote the following sweet message. “If you wanna see what’s kept me going all these years, swipe to the last pic. Can it be that simple? Well, some days, yes! I love you, Ladd.”

The Pioneer Woman airs new episodes Saturdays at 10 a.m. EST on The Food Network.

