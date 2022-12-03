Ree Drummond Shared How She and Her Husband Ladd Are Preparing for Empty Nest Life

The Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond and her husband Ladd will soon have an empty nest as their son Todd is heading to college. Drummond shared a glimpse at what they’re doing to prepare for this new chapter of their life and her fans are cheering the Food Network host on.

Ree and Ladd Drummond | Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Pioneer Woman Magazine

Ree Drummond and her husband Ladd are getting ready to be empty nesters

On Nov. 29, Drummond took to Instagram to share a photo of her and Ladd bundled up outside. She noted that they are in training for the inevitable empty nest that’s only weeks away.

“Todd’s leaving for college in five weeks, and Ladd and I are actively trying to establish new activities together as the empty nest approaches,” she explained in the caption.

“So we take evening walks together now! Well, we’ve done it the past two evenings,” Drummond continued. “But still… I couldn’t wait to share the news. As we walk, we pick up trash that has blown in from Kansas. So at least Ladd can tell himself he’s working and not just walking. Friends, wish us luck.”

Some Drummond fans were surprised Todd leaves for college soon

Many of Drummond’s fans voiced their disbelief that Todd is heading to college. “How is that even possible?! I remember when you had toddlers and were just starting to blog,” one person commented. “Back when Black Heels to Tractor Wheels was just a series of blog posts. Wild.”

Another fan asked, “How can Todd be going to college? It was just yesterday he was putting cookies out for Santa.”

One follower wrote, “Wow. Can’t believe you’re going to be empty nesters! Where did the years go?”

‘The Pioneer Woman’ star’s followers encouraged her to try new experiences

Some of Drummond’s followers offered up words of support. “It’s been a great time in our life but it is a BIG adjustment,” one fan wrote. “It’s just the two of us again but with all the sweet layers of the family we’ve created. And … your job as a parent continues plus there is that other gift of grand littles someday. Enjoy.”

Another fan shared some activities they have enjoyed during this next life chapter, including travel, volunteering, planting a garden, and attending basketball games.

One fan suggested ballroom dancing and others pitched the idea of taking up pickleball. Ree posted a crying laughing emoji in response, writing, “Oh gosh.”

Others thought travel was the perfect activity. “Wow, I feel like we all watched your kiddos grow up. Time passed by so fast and you raised great children,” one follower commented. “All the empty nesters I know took multiple vacations when their kids were out of the house.”

Another fan agreed, writing, “Time for serious travel! Go wander around Europe.”

One Drummond fan said simply, “Listen. Y’all will thrive. Empty nest is surprisingly a lot of fun.”