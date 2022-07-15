Ree Drummond and Joanna Gaines Use the Same Easy Trick for Cutting Corn off the Cob

Ree Drummond and Joanna Gaines know how to easily cut corn off the cob using the same mess-free kitchen hack — and it couldn’t be simpler. They both turn to a bundt pan, of all things, and it does the trick perfectly.

Ree Drummond discovered a foolproof hack for cutting corn off the cob

When Drummond made her grilled corn casserole recipe on an episode of The Pioneer Woman, she shared her method for slicing kernels off of a corn cob.

Drummond first grilled the corn, then stood it upright on the center post of a bundt pan to cut it. The genius move means the kernels don’t go flying everywhere.

“I’m doing my very favorite trick for cutting corn off of cobs,” Drummond said. “I’ve got a bundt pan and I just rest the corn right on top and slice the kernels off and they fall right into the pan.”

She continued, “I never knew this existed until recently and once I learned this trick, I thought, ‘Where has it been all my life?’ I have made so many messes slicing kernels off of corn cobs.”

Joanna Gaines uses the same method to cut corn

Gaines shared her easy hack in a clip from Magnolia Table and explained why she prefers eating corn cut off the cob. “Bundt pans aren’t just for cakes! @joannagaines shares her trick for cutting corn off the cob on season 3, episode 4 of #MagnoliaTable,” the caption on a Sept. 2021 Instagram post explained.

In the video, Gaines shared, “I’m actually going to cut the corn off of the cob and do this little trick here where I use my bundt pan. And I just cut in and let all the kernels fall into the pan. It’s so fun.”

She continued, “So this is how I’ve always just eaten my corn. It just makes it easier. I think after I had braces and I cut all the corn off, that’s just how I prefer to eat my corn now.”

Ina Garten uses a different hack to cut corn off the cob

Ina Garten loves a good kitchen hack too so, of course, she has a trick for easily cutting corn off of a cob.

Garten posted the trick in a 2018 Instagram video. “It’s finally corn season! This is how I cut the kernels off the cob without getting them all over my kitchen!” she wrote in the caption

In the video, Garten explained, “So when the corn is in season in East Hampton, I love to make corn salad, I love to make sautéed corn. But how do you get the kernels off the corn cob without getting them all over your kitchen?”

She added, “I worked out a system.”

The Barefoot Contessa star placed a clean kitchen towel on the counter and then cut the end off of a corn cob. She stood it upright and ran the knife down the sides to cut off the kernels. “Without the kitchen towel, kernels just bounce all over the kitchen,” she said.

After all of the corn was cut off the cob, Garten gathered up the ends of the towel and put the corn in a bowl. “Easy corn kernels, with no mess,” she said.

