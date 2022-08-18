Ree Drummond Makes Her ‘Perfect for a Cookout’ Grilled Vegetables Inside

TL; DR:

Ree Drummond has a recipe for grilled vegetables with cilantro-yogurt dressing she makes inside.

It’s “nice to have an arsenal of recipes that you can make inside but take to an outside party,” the Pioneer Woman said.

Ree Drummond seasons vegetables with salt and pepper and brushes them with oil before grilling.

She serves the grilled vegetables with a yogurt sauce that’s “really easy to whip up.”

Take grilling inside with Ree Drummond’s “perfect for a cookout” grilled vegetables recipe. She grills vegetables in the Pioneer Woman lodge on the stovetop and serves them with a creamy yogurt dressing.

Ree Drummond loves grilled vegetables for a cookout

Pioneer Woman summer recipes range from no-churn ice cream to beef skewers. But Drummond is a big fan of grilled vegetables.

“I love grilled vegetables. They are so delicious and they’re really portable too — perfect for a cookout,” she said on the “Outdoor Cookout, Indoor Grilling” episode of The Pioneer Woman, according to Food Network.

She continued: “Grilled veggies are just delicious and they’re so beautiful. I just love a big platter of veggies. The great thing is you can serve them at room temperature. They don’t have to be hot when you serve them.”

Drummond also mentioned the fact that she was making grilled vegetables in the Lodge for a cookout.

“It’s funny that for a cookout, I’m actually cooking everything indoors. But, you know, sometimes it’s not always convenient to fire up the grill,” she said. “So it’s kind of nice to have an arsenal of recipes that you can make inside but take to an outside party.”

‘The Pioneer Woman’ star preps and grills the vegetables

Now for how to make Drummond’s grilled vegetables. She begins by prepping “a whole bunch of vegetables” including zucchini, eggplant, mushrooms, red onion, and squash. “I’m slicing an eggplant in really thick slices,” she said before adding she prefers to halve mushrooms when it comes to grilling.

Next, she brushes a grill pan with olive oil. Then it’s time to lay the veggies on the pan. While they grill, Drummond brushes the tops with olive oil followed by some salt and pepper.

“Then it’s just about watching them,” she said. “I’m going to let them cook for about three to four minutes on the first side then I’ll flip them over and finish them off and do the same with the rest of the veggies.”

Drummond whips up a creamy cilantro-yogurt sauce

“Now to go with the veggies, I’m making a creamy, delicious cilantro-yogurt sauce to spoon over the top. It’s really easy to whip up,” she said.

The Super Easy! cookbook author, who offers tours of the Lodge, combines Greek yogurt and cilantro. She doesn’t “totally mince” the cilantro, opting instead to leave it “pretty much chopped but some pieces of leaves still visible.”

From there she squeezes in the juice of half a lime. “This is a real zesty, flavorful yogurt sauce,” she said. Then she uses a zester, a kitchen tool she loves, to grate garlic.

“I don’t want it to have big chunks of garlic in the dressing, so I’m just going to grate it with a zester,” she explained. “They are so handy, perfect for garlic if you don’t want to have chunks of garlic in what you’re making.”

Finally, some salt, pepper, and a little bit of hot sauce for “interest,” and the yogurt sauce is done. Then she wraps it in plastic wrap and puts it in the fridge knowing “it’s going to get better and better as it sits.”

