Ree Drummond Scolded Daughter Alex for Rudely Eating While Filming ‘The Pioneer Woman’

Ree Drummond had to scold her daughter Alex while filming a recipe on The Pioneer Woman after she crunched a chip loudly on camera. The moment was enough to throw Drummond off but she managed to get things back on track after the disruption.

Ree Drummond made a churro chip ice cream sundae on ‘The Pioneer Woman’

Drummond demonstrated how to make a churro chip ice cream sundae on an episode of The Pioneer Woman. “Anything with the word churro gets me instantly excited,” she shared. “This is amazing and it’s a really simple way to get that cinnamon-y sugar churro goodness.”

The Food Network host fried wonton wrappers in oil then sprinkled them with cinnamon, sugar, and sea salt. “My gosh. Check this out,” she marveled, asking, “Has your mom gone crazy or what?”

Drummond placed the chips on a sheet pan lined with paper towels and sprinkled the remaining sugar mixture over them. “This is amazing and it’s a really simple way to get that cinnamon-y sugar churro goodness,” she said.

Ree Drummond scolded her daughter Alex for crunching a chip

The Pioneer Woman star got to work arranging the chips in a bowl with three scoops of ice cream.

As she started to explain her method, Drummond’s daughter Alex interrupted the flow. “I’ll just arrange them around the edge,” Drummond said. “You can have some fun and kind of stick them here and there in the ice cream. But basically, you don’t want to scrimp on this. You want to really load this…”

As Drummond built the sundae, Alex, who was filming the episode, snagged a chip from the tray and another camera angle showed her taking a bite. Of course, the crunch was picked up loud and clear.

A record-scratching sound effect played as Drummond looked slightly stunned by her daughter’s move.

“Alex, that’s too noisy to eat while you’re filming. I’m sorry,” she scolded. “Everybody, we need to wait for Alex to finish eating her churro chip.”

‘The Pioneer Woman’ star finished the sundae with toppings

Alex didn’t throw her mom off for too long and she was able to return quickly to the task at hand — placing the churro chips on the sundae.

She finished the ice cream sundae with some tasty toppings. “Of course, it’s a sundae, so we have to go a little crazy,” Drummond said.

The Food Network host added a drizzle of caramel syrup, whipped cream, sprinkles, and a cherry. “Normally, I would pick up a spoon to eat a sundae like this,” Drummond noted. “But in this case, the churro chip is my spoon.”

The full recipe is available on the Food Network website.

Ree Drummond’s daughters once shared their mom doesn’t like them to talk during filming

Drummond’s daughters once called out their mom while filming how to make meatball subs after she asked why they were so quiet.

“You guys are quiet over there — my gosh,” Drummond pointed out.

Alex responded, “Well, you get mad at us when we talk sometimes.”

Drummond’s other daughter Paige agreed, saying, “Yeah.”

The Pioneer Woman star joked, “Oh, it’s hard being my daughter.”

