Ree Drummond Shares How Ranch Life Gave Her a New Understanding of Horse Lovers

Ree Drummond is an official horse girl now that she lives the ranch life and says she better understands why people think horses are so amazing. Drummond’s fans loved to hear The Pioneer Woman star’s words of adoration for an old favorite horse on the ranch, L.B.

Ree Drummond said she understands horse love now

On Oct. 27, Drummond took to Instagram to share two photos of her petting a beloved horse. She explained in the caption how she finally understands why people adore the animal so much.

“I didn’t grow up with horses. I didn’t ever understand the kids that loved them. Like the girl at piano class that had ‘I [heart emoji] horses’ shoelaces on her white canvas Keds,” she wrote in the caption. “All I knew was that I [heart emoji]’d Mark Hamill and that was about it.”

Drummond added, “But boy, do I understand the love now! It’s so strong, it can actually hurt sometimes. I love you, L.B. My old, tired, beautiful, sometimes cranky, always majestic friend. Please never, ever go.”

‘The Pioneer Woman’ star and L.B. go way back

The Food Network host wrote about L.B. in a 2021 blog post on The Pioneer Woman website. She said L.B. is Ladd’s horse who came to live on the ranch just four years after she and Ladd got married.

“I didn’t grow up a horsey person. Not by any stretch. So that fact that I’ve been in love with L.B. for years says a lot,” Drummond wrote. “It’s hard to explain to those who haven’t spent time around horses (and I certainly didn’t understand it during the years I was growing up), but there is something unquestionably spiritual about the magnificent beasts.”

She continued, “They are large and mighty, strong and formidable … but their eyes are a whole universe and I always find myself wanting to know what on earth they’re thinking. They have personalities and quirks, and sometimes they’re very funny. In Titanic, the older Rose reflects that ‘a woman’s heart is a deep ocean of secrets.’ Well, a horse’s soul is a vast expanse of mystery.”

Ree Drummond’s fans shared their horse love

Drummond’s Instagram post comments were flooded with fans sharing their mutual love of horses. “I’ve been that horse girl my entire life. That connection runs deep. Equine therapy heals a lot of souls,” one fan wrote.

When one fan commented, “Such incredible magnificent animals. They know our souls,” Drummond responded, “They absolutely do.”

Another Drummond follower noted, “They are truly one of the most stunning, amazing creatures on Earth. We, as humans, wouldn’t have made it through history without them.”

Other fans agreed, with comments like, “As a horse owner and lover, I completely understand what you’re saying” and “Horses are something else. Cannot imagine life without them.”

Another fan fondly recalled, “My horses were therapy. I would spend hours brushing, petting, laying on my horse. I can’t even describe the love I had for my horses and the way they made me feel. They were my lifeline.”

