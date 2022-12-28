Ree Drummond Shares Video of Husband Ladd Skipping in Christmas Elf Pajamas and Her Fans Are Obsessed

Ree Drummond‘s family definitely got in the Christmas spirit this year with matching elf pajamas. The Pioneer Woman star’s fans were delighted when Drummond posted a video of her husband Ladd skipping through a hotel completely decked out in the silly sleepwear.

Ree Drummond shared a hilarious Christmas video of her husband Ladd

On Dec. 26, Drummond took to Instagram to share a hilarious video of her husband skipping down a hotel hallway. “Laddy the Elf,” she captioned the clip, which involved her husband accepting Ree’s challenge to skip in his elf pajamas.

Ladd got the ball rolling as he took off skipping, then the rest of the family, all clad in PJs, skipped along behind him. They even passed some unsuspecting people sitting at the hotel lobby bar.

Drummond’s fans loved how Ladd took on his wife’s playful dare

Fans couldn’t get enough of Drummond’s video. They left a flood of comments on the Instagram post about the hilarious spontaneous moment, including, “This is hilarious and amazing” and “I love this so much!”

One fan wrote, “You are very lucky to have a guy that humors your fun shenanigans and participates. I sit here chuckling at the thought of the discussion that was had prior to putting that outfit on. Way to go girl”

Another one of the Food Network host’s fans commented: “Please continue to post this at least once a week all year long! The amount of times I’ve already watched it is ridiculous but it brings me so much joy each time!!”

Others chimed in with comments like, “Those are memories that will never be forgotten!,” “I’ve watched this a dozen times! Love it and Jamar … high kicks,” and “I have laughed so hard at this. What a good sport!”

Another fan shared, “I love that ALL of you participated in this. What a hoot!”

One person praised Ladd’s skipping skills, while another fan commented, “Amazing!! To be sitting at that bar having a martini! Best Christmas ever!”

Another of her followers noted, “Best Christmas post ever. By anyone. Ever.”

The 2022 Drummond family Christmas looked a little different than past years

Drummond shared more details about their holiday vacation in a blog post on The Pioneer Woman website. They had a delicious Christmas Eve dinner and then returned to their room to get in their pajamas. “We had business to attend to: Christmas PJ’s! It’s a tradition, and I wasn’t about to take the year off just because we weren’t at home,” she wrote.

They had an employee take their photo in the lobby and that’s when The Pioneer Woman star dared Ladd to skip through the lobby.

“On our way back to our room, just after the above photo was taken, I dared Ladd to skip happily down the main corridor (past the lobby bar) in his elf outfit,” she wrote. “And to my shock and awe, he did it! And so did the rest of us … I haven’t laughed that hard in months. Maybe years. I was incapacitated with laughter.”