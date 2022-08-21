Ree Drummond’s 5-Ingredient Drop Biscuits: ‘They’re so Easy to Make’

TL; DR:

Ree Drummond has a recipe for drop biscuits.

She uses only five ingredients.

The Pioneer Woman host combines the ingredients in a food processor and “drops” the dough on a sheet pan.

Ree Drummond’s drop biscuit recipe proves making homemade biscuits doesn’t have to be a big ordeal ending with a messy kitchen. She uses just five ingredients, many of which are pantry staples. To make it even easier, Drummond’s drop biscuits are a food processor recipe. As such, the kitchen gadget does most of the work.

Ree Drummond’s drop biscuits have 5 ingredients

Drummond demonstrated how to make drop biscuits during the “Sunday Brunch” episode of her Food Network show. But first, from the “Lodge” on the Drummond ranch in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, she shared why she’s so fond of drop biscuits.

“I love drop biscuits. It’s the kind of biscuits my grandmother always made,” she said, according to Food Network. “I think they’re so easy to make, and the texture is so wonderful.”

From there, she showed just how easy they are to make using only five ingredients: all-purpose flour, baking powder, salt, butter, and whole milk. Drummond even doubled her “regular recipe” because, as she told viewers, “there will be a lot of hungry humans here today.”

Ree Drummond makes drop biscuits with help from a food processor

“A lot of times when I make biscuits, I’ll work the butter and flour mixture together by hand. But I just didn’t feel like it today. I don’t have the muscle strength,” Drummond said. So she put pieces of “really cold” butter in a food processor with all-purpose flour.

“I’m just going to pulse it until the butter’s worked its way into the flour,” she explained. “Be patient,” she added. “You don’t want to rush this process.”

Drummond then slowly poured in some whole milk. “I like to use whole milk when I make biscuits. I just think it’s the right thing to do,” she said.

“Now I won’t necessarily use all the milk. I’m just going to pour it in gradually until it gets to the consistency I want,” she explained. “So I like to watch as I drizzle it in and just pulse it slowly.”

So how does she know when enough milk’s been added? “I usually stop drizzling the milk in when the dough comes together and it’s really moist,” she said.

Ree Drummond doesn’t always bake drop biscuits immediately

Drummond’s drop biscuits can be sort of a make-ahead Pioneer Woman dish. On her cooking show, she prepped the dough and put it in the fridge until she was ready to use it.

When the time came, she pulled the dough out of the fridge. Then she dropped heaping spoonfuls of it onto a pan. “I am dropping the dough right onto the sheet hence the name, drop biscuits,” she said.

“You could get a whole bunch of smaller biscuits out of this recipe,” she said. “But knowing this crew, they want some great big ones.”

Finally, she put them into the oven for just under 15 minutes. “They’re going to get nice and golden brown, slightly crisp, and delicious,” she said.

