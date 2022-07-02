Ree Drummond’s Cherry Pie Cookie Bars Are an Easy Twist on the Classic Dessert

TL; DR:

Ree Drummond has a recipe for Cherry Pie Cookie Bars.

The Pioneer Woman dessert is ready in just over an hour.

Ree Drummond layers a simple dough with cherry pie filling.

Ree Drummond’s Cherry Pie Cookie Bars aren’t the typical cherry pie. The Food Network star combines a simple dough with cherry pie filling for a festive Pioneer Woman dessert that can be served not just on the Fourth of July but all year long.

What Ree Drummond loves about her Cherry Pie Cookie Bars

Drummond explained her love for Cherry Pie Cookie Bars while making a batch on the “Lunch for the Crew” episode of The Pioneer Woman. “They’re basically the most delicious little cobbler treats you’ve ever tried,” she said from the Lodge where the show is filmed.

As the name suggests, Drummond’s Cherry Pie Cookie Bars are a cross between a pie, cobbler, and cookie. And, as an added bonus, because they’re in bar form, Drummond considers them “nice and portable.”

Then, of course, there’s the matter of making Drummond’s Cherry Pie Cookie Bars. She explained it’s an uncomplicated process. “This isn’t a cookie dough you have to baby too much,” she said. “You can basically dump in the dry ingredients, let it start to mix in, and then go in with the rest.”

The Pioneer Woman divides the dough into 3 sections

Not unlike the dough, the directions for making Drummond’s Cherry Pie Cookie Bars (Food Network has all the details) are pretty straightforward. One of the key steps is dividing the dough into sections.

“I literally draw a little peace sign so I have three little portions and then I’ll leave one behind and dump the rest in,” she said. “I don’t know how to do it any clearer than that. Then I know I’m not going to get into trouble at the end when I need the rest of the dough.”

Otherwise, the Pioneer Woman Fourth of July dessert is in danger of being made without a crumbly topping.

How to make Ree Drummond’s Cherry Pie Cookie Bars

Ree Drummond | Tyler Essary/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

The Super Easy! cookbook author’s Cherry Pie Cookie Bars aren’t a 16-minute Pioneer Woman dish. Although Food Network classifies the recipe as easy, estimating the bars take 75 minutes total to make.

Drummond starts with the dough, combining all of the ingredients together in a standing mixer. Then, as previously mentioned, she makes sure to divide the dough into sections, saving one portion to crumble over the top.

With the dough set aside, the Food Network star presses the remaining dough into the bottom of a baking dish. Next comes the cherry element. Drummond uses a kitchen shortcut in the form of canned cherry pie filling.

“I just love this stuff,” she said on The Pioneer Woman. “It is just unabashedly red.” Drummond spreads the filling evenly over the dough before sprinkling the remaining dough on top. Then she puts the bars in the oven to bake for 35-40 minutes, or until golden brown.

Meanwhile, she makes a glaze with powdered sugar, lemon zest, and milk. Finally, when the bars have cooled completely, Drummond drizzles the glaze over the top.

