Ree Drummond’s Easy Citrus Salmon Skewers Don’t Require Any Turning or Even a Barbecue

Ree Drummond has a recipe for citrus salmon skewers.

She flavors salmon with the juice and zest of a lemon and an orange.

The Pioneer Woman broils the skewers and serves them with a homemade yogurt sauce.

Trade foil packet salmon for Ree Drummond’s citrus salmon skewers come summertime. Or any time of the year when a craving for zesty, dill-infused salmon hits. The Pioneer Woman flavors the fish with lemon, orange, and fresh herbs for a Mediterranean-inspired dish.

Ree Drummond makes citrus salmon skewers for a Mediterranean summertime feast

Drummond’s citrus salmon skewers are part of a Mediterranean-inspired menu on The Pioneer Woman. In the episode titled, “Mediterranean summertime feast,” she makes the skewers as well as a few other “easy, party-worthy” dishes, according to Food Network.

Drummond serves the citrus salmon skewers alongside a one-pan creamy cheesy orzotto. There’s also a big tray of Mediterranean vegetables to snack on. For dessert, she prepares baklava-inspired sundaes featuring a sticky pistachio sauce and whipped cream.

Ree Drummond flavors the salmon with lemon and orange before broiling

Drummond’s citrus salmon skewers start with the marinade. She combines the zest and juice of a lemon and lime in a bowl with fresh parsley, fresh dill, paprika, garlic, salt, and pepper. Then she pours in olive oil as she stirs the mixture.

In a separate bowl, she pours half the marinade over the salmon that’s been cut into chunks. Next, Drummond puts the salmon on metal skewers and sprinkles salt over the top.

With the skewers ready for the oven, she arranges them crosswise on a sheet pan, letting them hang over the edges while also keeping the salmon from touching the bottom.

The Super Easy! cookbook author broils the skewers until the salmon is golden, about seven minutes. She also notes in her instructions turning the skewers isn’t necessary.

The Pioneer Woman serves the salmon skewers with a homemade yogurt sauce

To go with the skewers Drummond makes a simple yogurt dip. She tosses together Greek yogurt with the remaining marinade while the salmon skewers rest. In fact, she doesn’t even stir it together.

Rather, the Food Network star puts the yogurt in a bowl and simply pours the remaining marinade over the top. That’s the yogurt sauce done.

Finally, Drummond serves the salmon skewers on a bed of arugula with the yogurt on the side for dipping.

Reviewers love Ree Drummond’s Citrus Salmon Skewers

The Pioneer Woman salmon dish is a departure from the typical salmon recipe and reviewers love it. “I have been looking for a salmon recipe that is not the same ole, same ole, and LOVE CITRUS for summer!” one reviewer said. “And dill to boot, so EASY, DELISH! Oh, and the yogurt is awesome in itself! Way to go Ree … again.”

Another described it as “really easy to make” and family-approved. “My family thought it was delicious, even those who don’t normally love salmon,” they added. Their only tweak to the recipe? Using two lemons instead of one because they found the orange flavor to be a “little overpowering.”

Finally, another reviewer summed up Drummond’s citrus salmon skewers as “delicious, quick, and easy.”

Get the full recipe on Food Network.

