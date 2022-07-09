Ree Drummond’s Honey Soy Salmon: ‘It’s a Tremendously Delicious Dinner That Takes Almost Absolutely No Time to Make’

TL; DR:

Ree Drummond’s Honey Soy Salmon has eight ingredients.

The Pioneer Woman host calls it “so darn easy” to make.

Ree Drummond cooks the salmon before making a sauce in the same pan.

Get a flavorful dish in minutes with Ree Drummond’s Honey Soy Salmon. The Pioneer Woman salmon recipe comes together in 15 minutes. Made with fewer than 10 ingredients, Drummond cooks the salmon and the sauce in the same pan. That means a meal in minutes plus not as many dirty dishes.

Ree Drummond loves how easy her Honey Soy Salmon is to make

The Pioneer Woman has a variety of easy recipes but Drummond’s Honey Soy Salmon might just be one of the easiest. From the number of ingredients to the directions, the recipe’s all about simplicity and ease. And, as Drummond said on her Pioneer Woman website, it doesn’t sacrifice taste.

“This is a tremendously delicious dinner that takes almost absolutely no time to make,” she said. The cookbook author went on to say it’s “just the way” she likes to eat salmon, “or any piece of fish for that matter,” with a “sticky sauce that’s got more flavor” than she knows “what to do with.”

Describing it as “heavenly,” Drummond said her Honey Soy Salmon’s “so darn easy, you won’t be able to see straight.”

How to make the Pioneer Woman salmon recipe

Ree Drummond, Maria Shriver, and Hoda Kotb | Tyler Essary/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Drummond’s Honey Soy Salmon starts with the star of the dish, salmon. She seasons two salmon fillets, skin on or off, with salt and pepper. Then she puts them in a non-stick skillet with some olive oil.

“Add the salmon, skin side down if you left the skin on,” Drummond said. If you didn’t leave the skin on, just put the prettiest side down first. Cook it for a good four to five minutes in order to get that skin nice and crisp.”

Once the salmon’s cooked, Drummond sets the fillets aside and returns to the skillet. She puts a little butter in the pan with honey, soy sauce, and freshly squeezed lime juice. The Food Network star stirs the sauce as it thickens and bubbles.

Give it a taste and make sure the balance of flavors is just what you want,” she said. And don’t be afraid to add more than the recipe calls for. “I wound up adding a touch more honey and soy since the limes were juicy,” she said. “You really want that sweet/soy/acid perfection!”

Next, Drummond puts the salmon fillets back in the pan to spoon the sauce over the top. Finally, she places the salmon on a bed of cooked rice flavored with lime juice. More sauce over the top and a sprinkling of chopped cilantro for garnish and Drummond’s Honey Soy Salmon is done.

Ree Drummond has 2 tips for making Honey Soy Salmon

My grandmother always taught me that “shut up” was a cuss word growing up, but sometimes I slip and let ‘er rip. ? Follow me for more top parenting tips. A brand new batch of Home Sweet Home episodes starts on @FoodNetwork this morning! ? 10am/9c pic.twitter.com/1b4OpuQ7m0 — Ree Drummond – The Pioneer Woman (@thepioneerwoman) August 15, 2020

Cooking salmon perfectly can be challenging. So before making Drummond’s Honey Soy Salmon at home keep in mind her tips.

She cautions against using low-sodium soy sauce. “I’ve made this before with regular soy sauce and it’s way too salty,” she said.

Another tip from Drummond is to keep a close eye on the salmon as it cooks. “Watch it and don’t let it burn, and don’t let the salmon cook to smithereens,” she said. “If you keep the heat on medium to medium-high (depending on how hot your flame gets), it should be fine!”

RELATED: Ina Garten’s Asian Grilled Salmon: ‘I Guarantee You It’s Really Easy’