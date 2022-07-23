Ree Drummond’s Lower Carb Eggs Benedict Has the Pioneer Woman Ditching the Classic: ‘English Muffins, Who?’

TL; DR:

Ree Drummond replaces English muffins with greens to create Lower Carb Eggs Benedict.

She cooks the greens in a pan with bacon grease for flavor.

The Pioneer Woman host also makes a “foolproof” blender hollandaise sauce.

Have a lighter version of a breakfast classic with Ree Drummond’s Lower Carb Eggs Benedict. The Pioneer Woman skips English muffins but promises “you will not even miss the bread.” Instead, Drummond’s eggs benedict includes poached eggs and bacon on a bed of greens topped with blender hollandaise sauce.

Bacon is key in Ree Drummond’s eggs benedict recipe

Poached eggs and hollandaise sauce are key to eggs benedict, whereas bacon is crucial in Drummond’s lower carb version.

“The bacon is going to be part of the finished dish, but I’m also going to use a little bit of the bacon grease to cook another of the components of the dish,” she said. “The bacon plays a very important role.”

The role Drummond’s referring to in her eggs benedict is flavoring the sauteed kale. She drains off the grease and this is where the trick comes in. She doesn’t wipe the pan. “That’s the secret because you want to have the bacon flavor in there without all the grease,” she explained.

The Pioneer Woman makes a ‘pretty much foolproof’ blender hollandaise sauce

Next up is the quintessential hollandaise sauce with a twist. “This is blender hollandaise which is such an easy way to make hollandaise sauce. It’s pretty much foolproof,” she said.

She separates egg whites and egg yolks, putting the yolks in a blender. After a squeeze of lemon juice comes the most important step in making the sauce, adding hot melted butter.

“You want to pour it until it slowly emulsifies with the egg yolks. This hot, hot butter is actually going to kind of cook those egg yolks,” she said.

“You will not believe what this hollandaise sauce looks like,” she added as she opened the lid to take a peek. “Look at this. Is that beautiful or what?”

Finally, Drummond’s eggs benedict hollandaise sauce is finished off with mustard, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and cayenne pepper.

Ree Drummond gives kale lots of flavor for her Low Carb Eggs Benedict

Ree Drummond | Tyler Essary/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

“Instead of an English muffin I’m going to serve the egg and the hollandaise on a bed of sauteed kale,” Drummond said as she explained her “breadless benedict approach.”

“You will not even miss the bread, I promise,” she added.

The Super Easy! cookbook author puts minced garlic in the pan she cooked the bacon in. “I mean, bacon and garlic. Talk about a match made in heaven,” she said. Then she piles the kale high in the pan, leaving it to wilt and cook down.

Meanwhile, she poaches eggs in simmering water with a splash of vinegar. Finally, when the eggs are done and the kale is cooked, Drummond assembles her Lower Carb Eggs Benedict.

“That is the best combination,” she said as she took a bite. “English muffins, who? Never even heard of ‘em. Don’t care, don’t miss ‘em. I’ll never eat benedict another way again.”

Get the full recipe for Drummond’s Lower Carb Eggs Benedict on Food Network’s website.

