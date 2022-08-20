Ree Drummond’s Top 10 Pioneer Woman Dessert Recipes of All Time, According to Food Network

Ree Drummond has popular Pioneer Woman recipes. However, according to Food Network, when it comes to dessert, she has 10 that reign supreme Ahead, get details on Drummond’s top Pioneer Woman desserts. Hint: None of her beloved tiramisu recipes made the list.

10. Ree Drummond’s top 10 Pioneer Woman desserts: Strawberry Ice Cream

Kicking off Food Network’s selection of Drummond’s top 10 Pioneer Woman desserts is one that goes quickly in the Drummond house, strawberry ice cream. “Any time I have a carton of the homemade stuff in the freezer it disappears like that,” she said on The Pioneer Woman.

9. Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls

Would a list of the top Pioneer Woman desserts be complete without cinnamon rolls? Drummond’s fall iteration includes plenty of fall spices and, of course, icing. Bonus: When she demonstrated how to make her Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls, Drummond revealed how she gets a perfect swirl.

8. Salted Caramel Cheesecake Squares

Graham cracker crust? Check. Cream cheese filling? Check. Homemade caramel? Check. Drummond’s Salted Caramel Cheesecake Squares are an easy twist on the classic thanks to the addition of sour cream.

7. Ice Cream Layer Cake

Drummond’s fond of ice cream cakes. After all, she does has multiple recipes for them. But, according to Food Network, her Ice Cream Layer Cake tops the rest.

Drummond layers store-bought pound cake with ice cream and candy for an easy make-ahead dessert. “This cake is so simple to make,” she said on The Pioneer Woman before adding it will “make you very, very popular.”

6. Knock-You-Naked Brownies

These Pioneer Woman brownies are anything but classic. Drummond uses boxed cake mix to make the top and bottom layers that get sandwiched together between caramel. Chopped pecans in the batter and a dusting of powdered sugar on top and Drummond’s Knock-You-Naked Brownies are done.

5. Ree Drummond’s top 10 Pioneer Woman desserts: Caramel Apple Pie

Drummond’s recipe for Caramel Apple Pie made the cut as one of her top 10 Pioneer Woman desserts of all time. Unlike a traditional apple pie, her version has additions that, as she once said, take it to a “new level.”

“Whether it’s a small dinner or a big holiday gathering, you really can’t go wrong with apple pie,” she said on The Pioneer Woman. “Now this one has a crumb topping and it’s drizzled with caramel sauce at the end so it pretty much takes apple pie to a new level.”

4. Homemade Glazed Doughnuts

Drummond’s recipe for Homemade Glazed Doughnuts goes back to her days as a food blogger. She first shared them in a 2010 post.

Today, they’re still a popular Pioneer Woman dish. So much so that Food Network named them as one of Drummond’s top 10 most Pioneer Woman desserts of all time.

Making the perfect glazed doughnut at home took Drummond years to perfect. Although, thanks to her recipe, they can be on the table in less than 30 minutes.

3. Blackberry Cheesecake Squares

Next up on the list of Drummond’s top 10 Pioneer Woman desserts is Blackberry Cheesecake Squares. The food blogger-turned-TV star puts a twist on them with a slightly unusual crust.

“A lot of times I use graham cracker crumbs but there’s just something about vanilla wafers,” she said at the Drummond ranch lodge. “They’re a little bit sweeter, a little bit more of a treat. And they make a delicious crust.”

2. No-Bake Peanut Butter Bars

Food Network named Drummond’s No-Bake Peanut Butter Bars as one of her best dessert recipes. Based on what the Super Easy! cookbook author has said about them it’s clear why.

“These are so darn easy. I make them a lot, and I can never get over how simple they are to make,” Drummond once said on The Pioneer Woman. “They’re so easy to make, and I love how there’s no oven involved.”

“I love that they come straight out of the pantry,” she added, saying while butter isn’t a pantry item, it’s “indispensable when it comes to making these bars delicious.”

1. Ree Drummond’s top 10 Pioneer Woman desserts: Dump Cakes

Drummond’s recipe for Dump Cakes takes the, err, cake. Food Network gave it the no. 1 spot on their list of the top 10 Pioneer Woman desserts of all time. They’re made with only a handful of ingredients and are relatively easy to whip up.

Dump Cakes are also Drummond’s favorite dessert to take to a party. In her experience, they’re a hit at potlucks as opposed to something more time-intensive such as a trifle.

