Regé-Jean Page Reveals He Has Not Seen ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2

Bridgerton is inarguably one of the most recognized period series on Netflix. Fans are still not over the tantalizing love triangle between Anthony Bridgerton and Kate and Edwina Sharma. The storyline was one for the books that many felt outshined the first season romance. Regé-Jean Page, who played the charming and handsome Duke of Hastings, Simon Bassett, in the first season, reveals he has yet to see Bridgerton 2.

Regé-Jean Page has not watched ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2

The British actor has been busy recently as he stars in the highly anticipated Netflix movie, The Grey Man. The action movie starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling is the talk of the town thanks to its impressive leading cast. Regé-Jean Page stars as the character Denny Carmichael. The villain character is a CIA chief deadset on capturing Gosling’s dejected spy.

According to Variety, while at the premiere for The Grey Man, Page reveals he has yet to see Bridgerton 2. “I haven’t caught up with it,” Page said.

Who can blame the actor as he was busy making a name for himself outside of the Bridgerton ton? But the reveal might have some fans dismayed as the second season has been out for months. Could it be that Page has lost interest in the franchise series?

The actor has made it clear a few times about his return, as his character’s absence was explained in Bridgerton 2. Page reveals his thoughts on what is next for Simon Bassett in the following installments.

Page is also open to his character being recast

Undoubtedly, the actor rose to stardom thanks to his role in the first season of Bridgerton. Regé-Jean Page made headlines when it was revealed he would not return for the second season or any other installment. His departure was not due to ill feelings. Page told Variety back in 2021 that it was because his character was written for the first season. “It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year,” said Page about his conversation with Shonda Rhimes.

At the premiere of The Gray Man, Page teases that he has no problem with Simon being recast. “They’re free to do as they like,” said Page to Variety. “Shonda [Rhimes, executive producer on ‘Bridgerton,’] and I had a wonderful conversation at the end of Season 1. We were quite happy with how we stuck the landing on that one.”

Simon was not created to last more than one season from the get-go. It could be that the character was meant to help establish Daphne Bridgerton’s story. Fans might explain his departure because he is already a Duke with responsibilities. It is different in Bridgerton 2 as Kate Sharma married into the family and becomes a viscountess.

It sounds like Page will not be in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3

As much as fans hope to see a small glimpse of a surprise visit from the Duke in Bridgerton 3, Regé-Jean Page’s comment breaks the possibility of his return. The actor explains Simon’s story ended the way it needed to and has nothing left to explore.

“We did so well on that redemptive arc that people forget that Simon was kind of horrific. He was the best example of a Regency fuckboy that any of us had come across,” said Page. “And so, because we came around full circle so well, because we stuck that landing, you’re left with this great feeling. You really do have to be brave about ending stories like that.”

According to Good Housekeeping, Page addressed rumors of his return to Bridgerton 3 after an Instagram post of him with his fellow male co-stars. The actor admits once and for all, “(No, I’m not going back to the show btw – the papers made that one up).”

The creators of Bridgerton 3 confirm that previous characters like Daphne, Anthony, and Kate would make appearances. But the third season will focus on the complex friends-to-lovers story between Penelope and Colin. Their story has been slowly established since the first season.

