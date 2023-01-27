Relive the Most Notorious Romantic Flings From ‘Jersey Shore’

In the first season of the MTV reality series, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro advised his roommates to “Never fall in love at the Jersey Shore.” Of course, Ronnie wouldn’t take his advice that first summer and spend the early days of Jersey Shore committed to Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola. But we’re not here to talk about the relationships that came out of Jersey Shore. Instead, we’re looking back at some of the most talked about flings from the reality TV show. Do you remember them all?

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino getting flirty in Miami in 2010 | Larry Marano/FilmMagic

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi and Emilio’s ‘Jersey Shore’ fling

Before falling in love with and eventually marrying Jionni LaValle, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi hooked up with various men at the Jersey Shore. One of her most famous flings was with Emilio Masella.

After meeting Emilio on Facebook before filming Jersey Shore began, the duo started dating between season 1 and 2. However, when the cast started filming for season 2, Nicole entered the house with hesitations about her relationship with Emilio.

“I am worried because, you know, I like the kid a lot,” she told MTV News. “But … if there’s, like, an opportunity [during the filming of Jersey Shore Season 2], that’s going to be fun.” That season, “Snooki” infamously had a fling with Vinny Guadagnino, which ultimately caused a rift in her relationship with Emilio.

‘Snooki’s friend Ryder had flings with a few ‘Jersey Shore’ cast members

In Jersey Shore Season 3, Vinny hooked up with Nicole’s friend Caitlin Ryder. This caused a rift between Vinny and Nicole, who was upset with her roommate for hooking up with her friend (presumably so shortly after they hooked up in season 2).

Vinny wasn’t the only Jersey Shore castmate to have a fling with Ryder. According to MTV, “Snooki’s” bestie also had relations with Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s friend Johnny “The Unit” and Pauly DelVecchio.

Pauly and Rocio’s season 2 fling

Before making things official with Double Shot at Love star Nikki Hall, DJ Pauly D was notoriously single. He had a few romances during his time on the original Jersey Shore, but one of fan’s most favorite flings is Pauly’s relationship with Rocio Olea.

Pauly and Rocio met in Miami while filming Jersey Shore Season 2. They went out on a few dates and she was able to hang with the Jersey Shore crew, but when Pauly left Miami, he also left his relationship with Rocio. Their fling ended in the season 2 finale.

Vinny Guadagnino’s romance with Romona

Romanian dancer Ramona Nitu met Vinny in Miami during Jersey Shore Season 2. The reality TV star was smitten with Romona and wanted nothing more than to take her on a date. However, Romona infamously stood Vinny up without an explanation. They did reconcile before Jersey Shore Season 2 ended, but nothing ever became of Vinny and Romona’s fling.

Mike Sorrentino and Paula Pickard’s fling

Mike put his relationship with college sweetheart Lauren Pesce on pause while he went to film Jersey Shore. Shortly after season 1 began, “The Situation” started dating Pauly Pickard. Mike made things official with Paula over dinner in an episode of Jersey Shore, but their short-lived fling lasted only two weeks.

Today, most of the Jersey Shore stars are married or in committed relationships. Keep up with them in new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.