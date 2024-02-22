Jenelle Evans and David Eason have reportedly called it quits. It wouldn't be the first time they've taken a break, but 'Teen Mom' fans find it unlikely that they've really gone their separate ways.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have reportedly separated. The troubled former Teen Mom 2 stars are headed toward divorce court, insist insiders who know the duo. While they no longer follow each other on Instagram and have updated their relationship statuses, fans of the series remain skeptical.

Reports suggest Jenelle Evans and David Eason are divorcing

Things are not going well between Jenelle Evans and David Eason. Rumors are swirling that the controversial Teen Mom 2 couple are officially calling it quits. Earlier today, YouTuber Elle Bee broke the news that David Eason has been ejected from Jenelle Evans’ home. According to the content creator, Evans tossed Eason from the house last week after regaining custody of her teen son, Jace Evans. Reportedly, he’s been sleeping on the couple’s boat, but that living situation could also change soon.

According to several sources, Eason is planning to file divorce paperwork ahead of Evans, although paperwork has yet to be submitted to the courts by either party. Eason already has a criminal case to worry about, so if someone is filing for divorce, it seems likely it will be Evans. She hasn’t mentioned any plans, though.

Maryssa Eason is reportedly caught up in the drama

According to an insider who spoke with the U.S. Sun, things between Evans and Eason were tense over the last several weeks. Reportedly, things grew even more hostile when Evans took aim at Eason’s teen daughter. Maryssa Eason has lived with the couple for years, but with Eason reportedly tossed from the house, Evans asked the 16-year-old to leave, too. According to the insider, Evans texted the teen that her top priority was Jace Evans and that she had to move out.

While Maryssa didn’t initially leave, she did eventually pack up. Her biological mother, Whitney Rich, has spoken out against Eason in recent years. Rich, who is now married with two children, has not commented on the recent drama. It is unclear if Maryssa is headed back to her mother or if she’s staying with Eason somewhere.

‘Teen Mom’ fans don’t believe the separation will last

While there are plenty of hints that the marriage isn’t healthy, Teen Mom fans are not convinced that Evans and Eason will break up for good. Sure, Evans and Eason have changed their marital status to separated, and they no longer follow each other. That surely could be a sign that things have ended. Still, Reddit users have theorized that Evans and Eason might be trying to “fool” the court system by moving Eason off the property. They insist it’s something that the couple would do. They note that their alleged separation seems a bit too mature to be legitimate.

Eason and Evans have spent years airing out their problems on social media. They’ve had emotionally explosive disagreements on Facebook and talked trash about each other on Instagram. If the pair really had decided to end their marriage, it’s unlikely that it would have happened so quietly. The pair’s silence, fans theorize, suggests any separation that has occurred is on paper only.

Even if Evans and Eason did split up, it would not be the first time. Evans and Eason broke up in 2019 following the death of the family dog, Nugget, and Evans’ official ousting from Teen Mom 2. Evans even moved states, insisting that her marriage to Eason was over. She was granted an order of protection, telling the courts she feared for her life. Just a few months later, the duo reconciled. Evans moved from her new home in Tennessee back to the North Carolina property the couple has dubbed “the land.” She has been there ever since.

The situation is still developing.