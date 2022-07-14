‘Resident Evil’ Netflix Cast: A Guide to the Stars and Their Characters

Netflix‘s Resident Evil series is here to introduce a new story based on the hit video game franchise. While some of its characters may seem familiar to fans of the games, the protagonists of this adaptation are mostly new. So, here’s a cast and character guide to help viewers get acquainted with the faces on their screens as they dive into Netflix’s Resident Evil.

Netflix’s ‘Resident Evil’ cast members Connor Gosatti, Tamara Smart, Ella Balinska, Lance Reddick, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, and Paola Núñez | Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Lance Reddick as Albert Wesker

Here’s a name that fans of the Resident Evil games and movies will recognize: Dr. Albert Wesker. In Netflix’s iteration, Albert moves to New Raccoon City with his daughters, Billie and Jade, in 2022. He works with the Umbrella Corporation to develop a new antidepressant called Joy. The medication does have miraculous effects on mental health conditions, but it has a pretty heavy side effect: It infects users with T-Virus, which turns them into ravenous zombies.

Lance Reddick plays Albert Wesker in Netflix’s Resident Evil. He’s most known for starring as Charon in the John Wick movies and General Caulfield in White House Down, per IMDb.

Siena Agudong as young Billie Wesker

Billie Wesker, one of Albert’s twin daughters, struggles to fit in when her family moves to New Raccoon City. She’s very close with her sister, Jade, but even their relationship is strained by the move. She doesn’t always approve of her father’s work, especially when it involves testing on animals, as Billie is a vegan. At some point, Billie mysteriously disappears, but fans will have to watch to see what happens to her.

Sienna Agudong stars as young Billie. As IMDb notes, she previously worked with Netflix on the series No Good Nick. Additionally, she has appeared in Nickelodeon shows like Star Falls and Nicky, Ricky, Dicky, and Dawn and starred in the Disney Channel movie Upside-Down Magic.

An older version of Billie also briefly appears in Resident Evil. She’s played by Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Adeline Rudolph.

Ella Balinska as adult Jade Wesker

In 2036, more than a decade after her family’s move to New Raccoon City, Jade Wesker must navigate a post-apocalyptic world overrun with infected monsters. The disappearance of her sister motivates her to become a zombie hunter as she searches for answers about Billie and the Umbrella Corp. In the end, she hopes to put a stop to the T-Virus spread. Jade serves as Resident Evil‘s narrator.

Ella Balinska stars as the adult version of Jade. According to IMDb, Balinska is most known for starring in the 2019 film Charlie’s Angels. Additionally, she starred in the series The Athena.

A younger version of Jade also appears in Resident Evil, played by Tamara Smart. She has acted in Artemis Fowl, The Worst Witch, A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting, and more.

Paola Nuñez as Evelyn Marcus

Albert works under Evelyn Marcus, the new CEO of Umbrella Corp. She inherited the company from founder James Marcus, whom fans have seen elsewhere in the Resident Evil franchise. Evelyn and Albert work closely together, but they often clash on company decisions, like releasing Joy when it isn’t ready for the public. Evelyn cares primarily about the Umbrella Corp.’s profits.

Paola Nuñez portrays Evelyn in Resident Evil. Her credits on IMDb include The Purge, Bad Boys For Life, and The Son, to name a few.

Turlough Convery as Richard Baxter

While Jade fights to survive and hunts monsters in 2036, she’s being hunted herself by Richard Baxter. He works for the Umbrella Corp. and is tasked with finding Jade by any means necessary.

Turlough Convery plays Richard in Resident Evil. As IMDb states, he previously worked on Ready Player One, Belfast, Killing Eve, and more.

Connor Gosatti as Simon

Finally, there’s Simon, Evelyn’s son. The athlete and A+ student goes to school with Billie and Jade and forms a bond with the latter. He’s played by Connor Gosatti, and this is the actor’s first major role.

Resident Evil Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.

