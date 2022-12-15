‘Revenge of Others’ Episode 12 Finale: Won-Seok’s Killer Is Revealed – and a Major Plot Twist for One Character

The Disney+ K-drama Revenge of Others has ended with the grand jaw-dropping reveal of who killed Won-seok (Kang Yul). Revenge of Others follows a teen revenge storyline as Chan-mi (Shin Ye-eun) enrolls in her twin brother’s school to find his killer. Aided by Soo-heon (Lomon) and Jae-bum (Seo Ji-hoon), the puzzle pieces fall into place as the main characters face the truth. The Revenge of Others finale has fans shocked to learn who the killer is, as one character’s story takes a dynamic turn.

[WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for the Revenge of Others finale.]

Shin Ye-eun as Chan-mi in ‘Reveng of Others’ finale | via Disney+

‘Revenge of Others’ Episode 11 reveals important details about the complex mystery

Before diving into the finale, fans must remember a few details before the climax of the November K-drama. In Revenge of Others Episode 11, Soo-heon finds something odd about Jae-beom when he uses his left hand to sign papers and uses the wrong name. While Chan-mi discloses info about the call she received from her brother’s phone, she learns the killer is left-handed. Is the connection a red herring?

A big piece of the puzzle is revealed when O-sung (Chae Sang-woo) meets with his father and admits he was in love with Ji-hyun (Lee Soo-min) and still is. He tells his father about it because it will be made public due to another case. Later, Jae-beom takes Ji-hyun to meet up with O-sung and reveals a startling truth. Jae-beom has regained part of his memories. In his memories, he learns O-sung was the one who pushed him off the building in April, leading to his coma. But why?

Back then, Jae-beom discovered a video of O-sung and Ji-hyun kissing. He used it to force O-sung to stop blackmailing Won-seok. But fans wonder how this is connected to Won-seok’s murder.

Chan-mi and Soo-heon discuss what they know and learn the killer used his left leg, which is likely for someone left-handed. They soon set a trap, now suspecting Jae-beom. While at Jae-beom’s house, Chan-mi sends Soo-heon a text with a photo of her brother’s phone. Startled, Jae-beom goes to the stables where he hid Won-seok’s phone. He finds it still there but turns and meets Soo-heon. The Revenge of Others finale soon reveals the killer, but with a twist.

Jae-beom was manipulated to be Won-seok’s killer in the ‘Revenge of Others’ finale

At the stables, Soo-heon is struck from behind by O-sung. But O-sung notices a change in Jae-beom. He soon realizes why and asks Jae-beom when he regained his memories. The Revenge of Others finale reveals the hard-to-believe truth – Sae-beom is the killer. But not of his own volition. Jae-beom angrily questions O-sung about how long he knew of his double personality and why he used it to his advantage to have him kill Won-seok. They get into a fight as Soo-heon loses consciousness.

He later returns on his own as Jae-beom disappears. Soo-heon and Chan-mi find it hard to believe that Sae-beom is the killer. Meanwhile, Chan-mi meets with O-sung and gets a confession about the night prior, which leads him to be interrogated by detective So-jung.

Elsewhere, A-jung (Woo Yeon) sees Jae-beom and informs the others. The murder mystery K-drama reveals the cataclysmic event that started it all and why Won-seok became the victim. Kwon Se-jin (Kang Yi-suk) returns from the U.S. and meets with Chan-mi. He reveals he and Won-seok developed feelings for each other after Won-seok saved him from bullying.

One day in the lab, they held hands and kissed. But O-sung was around the corner and took a photo. O-sung used the photo to blackmail Won-seok into doing his evil deeds.

Chan-mi realizes the truth of why Jae-beom killed her brother in the K-drama

Chan-mi cannot escape the fact that Jae-beom killed her brother. In the Revenge of Others finale, she goes after the killer and finds him hiding on a boat. Jae-beom explains he had only recently regained his memories. While Chan-mi holds him at gunpoint, he changes in the blink of an eye. His double person is none other than his twin brother Seok Jae-jin. As fans know, his twin brother had died.

In reality, Jae-beom is not the killer, but his alternate personality, Jae-jin. The story is as follows. It all began when O-sung took the photo of Won-seok and Se-jin for blackmail. When Jae-beom finds the video of O-sung and Ji-hyun, he forces O-sung to stop the blackmail. Angered and fearful of everyone knowing the truth, O-sung pushed Jae-beom off the building.

Chan-mi held at gunpoint by Jae-jin in ‘Reveng of Others’ finale | via Disney+

After he wakes up from his coma, with memory loss, and with his alternate persona, O-jung takes advantage. He has Jae-jin believe Won-seok was the one who pushed Jae-beom off the roof. Wanting to protect Jae-beom, Jae-jin pushed Won-seok through the window. It was all a ploy by O-sung to cover his tracks. Back on the boat, Chan-mi appeals to Jae-jin to let Jae-beom go. Jae-beom is arrested by the police.

Revenge of Others takes a turn with O-sung messages Soo-heon, posing as Ji-hyun. On the school roof, O-sung holds a knife to her throat. Soo-heon and O-sung get into a fight, leading O-sung to slip off the roof to his death. In the aftermath, the students learn Soo-heon is the vigilante hero and cover for him in O-sung’s death. Sometime later, it is graduation, and Soo-heon has left school to focus on himself as Chan-mi has been accepted into the marines.

Revenge of Others is available on Disney+ in select regions.