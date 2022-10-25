‘Revenge of Others’: Shin Ye-eun and Lomon Star in a Teenager Revenge Thriller for Disney+

Revenge storylines in K-dramas are sometimes the most exciting to watch. Take, for example, Seo Yea-ji’s groundbreaking 2022 drama Eve. But what if the need to seek revenge is focused on teenage characters? Disney+ is scheduled to release a new K-drama titled Revenge of Others. The drama stars All of Us Are Dead star Lomon and actor Shin Ye-eun in the lead roles.

Actor Shin Ye-eun as Chan-mi in Disney+ K-drama ‘Revenge of Others’ | via Disney+

A young teenager goes down the path for revenge and hunts a killer in ‘Revenge of Others’ for Disney+

K-drama fans better prepare to add Revenge of Others to their must-watch list for November. According to NME, the revenge thriller focuses on the leading character, Ok Chan-mi (Shin). She goes into a downward spiral when her twin brother falls off the roof and dies by suicide. The authorities and everyone believe it was intentional, but Chan-mi thinks otherwise.

Footage reveals a hooded figure in a window with Chan-mi speculating her brother was murdered. But no one wants to believe her when she announces her doubts. With no one to turn to, she vows to find the killer. As part of the school’s shooting team, she refines her skills and secretly owns a handgun.

Intermixed in the story is Ji Soo-heon (Lomon). With a mysterious aura, he, too, seems to seek his own revenge. According to Soompi, the character is a loner who helps his friends seek revenge for profit. While he warns Chan-mi of the dangers she faces, he decides to help. But does he have his own agenda?

Where fans have seen the main cast before

Lomon is a fan favorite for his boyish and charming good looks. Born in Uzbekistan to Korean parents, Lomon started his acting career in 2014. After playing a few roles as young versions of leading characters, he got his first leading role in a popular teen K-drama. Sweet Revenge focuses on the budding young love story of high school teens. Lomon starred as Shin Ji-hoon.

But the actor’s biggest claim to fame was in Netflix’s popular coming-of-age zombie K-drama, All of Us Are Dead. He played the role of a former bully-turned-good guy Lee Su-hyeok. He and the other character fight for survival as their friends turn into ravenous monsters. Lomon is also scheduled to return for All of Us Are Dead Season 2.

Actor Shin Ye-eun stars as Chan-mi in Revenge of Others on Disney+. But fans will recognize her from her more popular role in A-Teen and the sequel. In 2019, she played the leading role of Yoon Jae-in in the Jinyoung K-drama, He is Psychometric. Shin then played leading roles in Welcome, More Than Friends, and Flower Scholars’ Love Story. In Yumi’s Cells, she played a cameo role and will have a supporting role in Netflix’s The Glory.

‘Revenge of Others’ premieres in November

K-drama fans do not have to wait long. Revenge of Others is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on Nov. 9. The total number of episodes and its schedule is still unknown. The drama will also have a supporting cast, including Seo Ji-hoon, Chae Sang-woo, Lee Soo-min, and Squid Game actor Kim Joo-ryoung.

Revenge of Others is one of the many dramas coming to Disney+. Fans can now watch May It Please the Court and look forward to Jung Hae-in’s psychological mystery thriller, Connect, premiering in December.

