Review: Cécile McLorin Salvant Enters ‘Ethel Merman Territory’ in Breathtaking (And Hilarious) Blue Note Concert

Cécile McLorin Salvant became the next legendary artist to host a residency at the Blue Note in New York City. Here’s Showbiz Cheat Sheet review of her first of many performances at the jazz club.

Cécile McLorin Salvant is the artist behind ‘I Didn’t Know What time It Was’

American jazz vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant performs during 56th Donostiako Jazzaldia Jazz Festival | Gari Garaialde/Redferns

This artist received Grammy Awards for Best Jazz Vocal Album for three consecutive albums — The Window, Dreams and Daggers, and For One To Love. Just days before her Blue Note residency, Salvant won the Edison Jazz 2022 Award for Best International Vocal for Ghost Song.

Salvant is known for original songs “One Step Ahead,” “I Didn’t Know What time It Was,” and “Le Mal de Vivre.” The 33-year-old vocalist earned international acclaim for her smooth and crisp vocals.

Which genre best describes the musical style of Cécile McLorin Salvant? The performer has a style all her own, blending a modern verision of jazz and blues to create an emotional performance all her own.

Cécile McLorin Salvant performs at New York City’s Blue Note in September 2022

Seeing jazz live is so different from listening to a recording. Everything is new every night — it’s spontaneous and raw and honest. Salvant’s first concert at the Blue Note in New York City was no exception.

She dipped into “Ethel Merman territory” and even told stories, keeping listeners engaged with the meaning behind her setlist. That includes her love for Annie Get Your Gun, even if there are “some moments that are a little bit questionable.”

Described by the late Jessye Norman as “a unique voice supported by an intelligence and full-fledged musicality, which light up every note she sings,” Salvant has a skill for storytelling that transcends language in the most magical way.

The emotion behind every note is so intentional and precise, perfectly interwoven with hilarious song choices. (“The Stepsisters’ Lament” from Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella was a personal favorite.)

Cécile McLorin Salvant performed an NPR Tiny Desk Concert

For those who can’t see Salvant live, the artist has music available on most major streaming platforms. The next best thing is her 2018 Tiny Desk Concert, featuring live verisons of “Fog,” “Look At Me,” “Monday,” and “Omie Wise.”

“The ease as she transfers into other registers,” one YouTuber wrote of Salvant’s NPR Tiny Desk Concert. “The way she subtly colors her voice, She’s close to the source. It comes from the root. Cecile is wonderful.”

“About Salvant, no words, she’s just magic,” another YouTube comment read. “I love the blend between classical music and jazz breaking the boundaries and basic notions while remaining authentic. Truly mesmerizing music! It reminds me of Scriabin and his synesthetic atonal music, so colorful and rich!”

Aside from her award-winning jazz originals, CMS is the artist behind drawings as seen on her official website. She will perform more concerts throughout 2022, with tickets available for purchase online.

