Review: ‘The End’ Tiktok Star, November Ultra Cuts Captivating Concert Short With a Tearful Exit

“The End” singer, November Ultra, brought soft and tender feelings to Manhattan’s Mercury Lounge. Here’s Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s review of the tearful (and incredibly heartfelt) concert experience.

November Ultra performed at New York City’s Mercury Lounge

‘Bedroom Walls’ artist November Ultra | Pauline Darley via Gold Atlas

November Ultra traveled a long way from Paris, France, to perform in New York City’s Mercury Lounge. November Ultra discussed the inspiration behind her originals, including the Bedroom Walls “breakup” track “Miel.”

“On a lighter note, someone from France, because I’m French…,” she explained, “someone sent a message, a French person, and she was like, ‘I love that song, do you think I could sing that to my sister’s wedding?’ I was like, ‘honey, you can, but I think you don’t want your sister to get married.’ Anyway, she did it.”

November Ultra tearfully cut her ‘Bedroom Walls’ concert short, saying it felt ‘weird’ to keep singing

Even if it was just this singer and her piano (and her guitar intermittently), November Ultra lit up the Mercury Lounge’s stage with her charisma and, truly, her powerful vocals.

It was the kind of show that’s best appreciated at a small intimate venue, one where a fan can confidently call the singer “really really good” and everyone hears it. She may be best known for TikTok’s “The End,” but this artist proved her career is just beginning.

Unfortunately, just before November Ultra’s “last song,” excluding her obligatory encore, a medical emergency caused the concert to pause for at least 15 minutes while paramedics arrived and attended to a patron in the crowd.

Despite a clear mood shift, the artist handled the emotional moment with grace and respect, tearfully thanking the audience for their reaction before exiting the stage — she said it felt “weird” to continue the set after what happened.

(November Ultra briefly commented on the incident online, writing on her Instagram Story, “my New York darlings, thank you millions for coming tonight. Take good care of yourselves and of each other always. I love you.”)

Heightened attention to audience health has been especially prevalent in the music community following Travis Scott’s Astroworld tragedy, with artists like Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo stopping mid-song to check on fans.

Although it can sometimes be misconstrued as performative and, well, anti-anything Travis Scott-related, November Ultra’s genuine concern for the audience and sensitivity to the situation came across in her decision. Sure, everyone was upset to leave early (including the artist), but everyone also understood why.

November Ultra is known for songs like ‘Soft & Tender,’ ‘The End,’ and ‘Come Into My Arms’

After trending on TikTok, “The End” earned over 3 million Spotify plays, with November Ultra officially releasing Bedroom Walls in 2022. Her newest single, “Come Into My Arms,” was released the same year.

“‘Come Into My Arms’ is a lullaby about slowing down, asking for help, and taking the time to breathe,” November Ultra said in a statement. “I wrote it to soothe myself, and it magically soothed others. Vive la musique.’’

