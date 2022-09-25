Review: The Lumineers Lit up Connecticut’s First Sound on Sound Music Festival

They’re known for songs like “Flowers in your Hair” and “Ho Hey,” returning in 2022 with Brightside and its acoustic “bonus tracks” EP. Here’s Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s review of The Lumineers’ lively Sound on Sound performance.

The Lumineers released ‘Flowers in Your Hair,’ ‘Ophelia,’ and ‘Ho Hey’

With two Grammy nominations under their belt, the Lumineers released original songs for several decades, carving a unique space in the music scene. Part of the Lumineers’ appeal is making folk-rock palatable for the masses.

The group makes it easy to dance around to songs like “Ophelia” and “Cleopatra.” They explore heartfelt, earnest feelings with “Flowers in Your Hair” and “Angela.” Of course, they dominated the 2012/2013 music scene with “Ho Hey.”

About a decade has passed since this group released their self-titled album. In September, the artists appeared at the Sound on Sound in Connecticut, writing on Instagram, “can’t wait to get the party started at the Seaside Stage.”

The band performed the same weekend as Stevie Nicks, The National, Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, and other artists, marking the first SoS music festival in Bridgeport.

“It’s been a goal of ours to introduce a world-class musical festival to Connecticut; the place where I grew up and where co-founder Tom Russell and I spent our high school years together,” says Jordan Wolowitz of Founders Entertainment, according to Vanyaland.

“Sound On Sound is a two-day event that we’ve curated for a community that we personally feel so close to,” the statement continues. “As a Connecticut resident myself, I am proud to present a festival that celebrates exceptional music, hand-selected local food and libations, and outdoor fun spent at the beautiful Seaside Park.”

The Lumineers performed at Connecticut’s inaugural Sound on Sound Music Festival

The Lumineers opened the festival performance with the title track from their newest album, “BRIGHTSIDE.” The crowd became even more lively when they began “Ho Hey,” with attendees throughout the festival screaming the lyrics.

The band sometimes paused to talk about the meaning behind their songs, including their fan-favorite “love song,” “Dead Sea.” They even paused to acknowledge the string section, an undeniably welcome addition to the concert.

Even if “Ho Hey” remains their most popular song, the Lumineers are a fun group to see live — especially as a casual fan. The music is easy to listen to and truly the crossroad between popular music and Folk/Americana.

The Lumineers released ‘Brightside’ in 2022

In 2019, they appeared on For the Throne (Music Inspired by the HBO Series Game of Thrones), recording the song “Nightshade” and earning over 11 million Spotify plays in the process.

In 2022, the Lumineers released Brightside, complete with nine original songs and corresponding live performances in Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand. Their most popular song, however, remains “Ho Hey,” which holds over 865 million Spotify plays.

