Review: Stevie Nicks Conjures Magical Performance at Connecticut’s First Sound on Sound Music Festival

From Fleetwood Mac to FX’s American Horror Story to Bridgeport’s first-ever Sound on Sound music festival, Stevie Nicks proves she’s the white witch to watch live. Here’s Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s review of Nicks’ Sound on Sound headlining performance.

Stevie Nicks headlined the 2022 Sound on Sound Music Festival

“Wow, there you are,” Nicks said to a packed seaside crowd.

The “white witch” traveled to Bridgeport Connecticut for the inaugural Sound on Sound music festival. On Saturday, Nicks appeared onstage, ending the night with live versions of “Edge of Seventeen,” “Landslide,” “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” “Dreams,” and more hits.

Even if it was cold outside, Nicks mentioned her band’s performance on an even colder night. For her, stopping at Bridgeport, Connecticut felt like “a sunny day in California.”

Stevie Nicks conjures the perfect witchy performance for Sound on Sound

In an effort to present fresh, new material, sometimes artists forget that a festival set isn’t a headlining concert. The fan-favorite songs shift when artists like Father John Misty and the Lumineers are also thrown into the mix.

Nicks knew exactly who her audience was for Sound on Sound. The singer performed a mix of solo songs and Fleetwood Mac hits. She twirled with her shawl and played her tambourine covered with ribbons. This artist even shared her secret to unwinding when facing anxiety.

“I take my bed off the frame and put it on the floor,” Nicks told the audience. “I don’t know — everything gets better. I go back to the foundation — the beginning of my fun, rock ‘n’ roll life. I feel like a different person. I feel younger. It works. You must try it.”

Nicks mentioned some of the inspiration behind “For What It’s Worth,” which told the story of people asked to go home before 10 p.m. As a rocker herself, Nicks identified with Buffalo Springfield’s song about taking risks and breaking the rules.

Nicks even noted her musical relationship with Tom Petty, covering “Free Fallin’” for the Connecticut-based event. Just as Nicks performed “Edge of Seventeen,” a flock of birds appeared overhead.

It was a magical end to a witchy, black velvety smooth performance from the Fleetwood Mac member. Definitely a highlight for a day filled with music, food, drinks, and early autumn seaside vibes.

Other artists performing at Sound on Sound include The Lumineers, The National, and Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds

Even if the Sound on Sound Festival received criticism for logistic reasons, Nicks proved to be a highlight for many attendees. The artist even performed Fleetwood Mac’s “Rhiannon” as an encore.

Other artists featured in the Sound on Sound lineup include Brandi Carlile, The National, Jenny Lewis, Father John Misty, Ziggy Marley, CAAMP, and Gary Clark JR. The Lumineers appeared ahead of Nicks on Saturday, while Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds headline on Sept. 25.

