Rex Orange County Names Benny Sings ‘One of [His] Biggest Influences’

Rex Orange County is the artist behind “Loving Is Easy,” collaborating with Benny Sings on the 2017 release. Even years later, Rex Orange County shared his appreciation for the musician, naming him one of his “biggest influences.”

Benny Sings is the artist behind “Rolled Up,” “Sunny Afternoon,” and “Big Brown Eyes.” He created a cover of Drake’s “Passionfruit” and collaborated with Rex Orange County, the stage name of Alex O’Connor.

Rex Orange County called Benny Sings ‘one of [his] biggest influences’

Benny Sings and Rex Orange County collaborated on “Loving Is Easy,” a track about finding the right person — those happy feelings were then reflected in the song’s overall vibe. However, Rex Orange County had been a fan of Benny Sings even before working with him.

“Honestly, he’s one of my biggest influences,” the artist said during an interview with Billboard. “Not sure there would be a Rex Orange County without Benny Sings. My favorite thing about him and I is that we’re so different, yet so similar in other ways. We love the same chords, a lot of the same music, but have different approaches to the process.”

“We’re at different stages in our lives and I think we bring out interesting ideas from each other that we probably wouldn’t find elsewhere,” he added. “Big shout out to Benny, his albums At Home and ART shaped a lot of my taste.”

“Loving Is Easy” featuring Benny Sings became one of Rex Orange County’s most popular songs. Originally released in 2017, the musician created a music video for “Loving Is Easy,” earning praise from listeners even years later.

“There something about this song I never grow tired of,” one YouTube user wrote. “I remember being up super early and seeing this song recommended 3 years ago with only 60k views. I almost skipped it but I’m glad I didn’t. This song brings me such nostalgia and enjoyment I can’t even explain.”

Rex Orange County collaborated with Tyler, the Creator and other musicians

Since his debut on the music scene, Rex Orange County has added impressive collaborations to his discography. For 2022’s Who Cares, the artist partnered with Tyler, the Creator for “Open a Window.” Apricot Princess listed Macro McKinnis as a featured performer on “Nothing.”

For Tyler, the Creator’s Flower Boy, Rex Orange County lent his voice to “Foreword,” with the track subsequently earning over 80 million Spotify plays. Of course, Rex Orange County is best known for his solo project.

Songs like “The Shade” and “Pluto Projector” went viral on TikTok, with “Sunflower” surpassing 450 million streams on Spotify. The most popular song on Spotify is “Best Friend,” which holds over 520 million plays. He performed several concerts in 2022, with no upcoming performances scheduled for the remainder of the year.

