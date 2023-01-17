Reza Farahan Slams Kyle Richards From ‘RHOBH’ – ‘My Sibling & Cast Mates Still Take My Calls’

Kyle Richards from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Reza Farahan’s Watch What Happens Live feud continues to heat up. After Farahan said Richards was the most overrated Housewife, she shot back at him, shading him for his show Shahs of Sunset being canceled.

She also took another dig at Farahan and pointed out that he was the first cast member voted off Peacock’s The Traitors. She added, “I can’t even be offended.”

But the gloves came off when Farahan took the feud to yet another level.

Reza Farahan shades Kyle Richards again

The Comments by Bravo Instagram page shared Farhan’s clip from WWHL and Richards’ response. Farahan commented, “My show was canceled, and I was killed 1st on traitors, but my sibling and all my cast mates still take my calls. How are @kathyhilton and @kimrichards11 doing @kylerichards18 ?” he wrote tagging Richards and her sisters.

Reza Farahan and Kyle Richards |Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Farahan originally tried to be (a little) gentle on WWHL when he named Richards as the most overrated too. “This is going to get me in a lot of trouble, so I’m sorry in advance,” Farahan said. “But Kyle Richards. Sorry, Kyle.”

He then suggested that Lisa Vanderpump returns to RHOBH. “Ding dong, I want her to come back,” Farahan said in a nod to Vanderpump’s tweet in response to Lisa Rinna’s RHOBH exit.

Kyle Richards isn’t the only ‘RHOBH’ cast member Reza shaded

Richards isn’t the only RHOBH cast member in the line of Farahan’s shade. During a special BravoCon WWHL appearance alongside Shah’s Mercedes “MJ” Javid, Farahan was put in the hot seat when Javid revealed the “meanest” thing he’s said about another Bravoleb.

Although Javid could have taken a sip of her cocktail instead of spilling, she decided to actually spill despite Farahan’s pleas for her to zip it. “Well, today, the meanest thing he’s ever said about another Bravolebrity [was about] someone on this stage,” Javid said, referring to the slew of Bravolebs who joined them on stage.

Everyone gasped. Javid added, “It was about Sutton [Stracke], and it was about her reunion dress.”

Clearly offended, Stracke shot back, “That dress was cute! It’s very sexy from the back.”

Even though Farhan’s shade was revealed, it was still “hunky dory” between Farahan, Richards, and the RHOBH cast at BravoCon. He also shared a photo with Richards and captioned it on Instagram, “It was all HUNKY DORY with my #RHOBH fam at #BravoCon.”

Reza bonded with Brandi Glanville from ‘RHOBH’

Beyond Vanderpump, Brandi Glanville is one other RHOBH cast member who Farahan loves. They appeared together on Peacock’s The Traitors and he referred to her as a “soul sister” on her Unfiltered podcast. They discussed the pain he experienced when Shahs was canceled, a dig Richards made against Farahan.

Plus, Glanville referred to Farahan as the “nicest person in the world” when she first met him. And he said explained the tension he and the other OGs from Shahs experienced in the past. Farahan also shared who he still talks to from the cast.

Glanville and Farahan, along with Below Deck‘s Kate Chastain seemed to form an alliance on The Traitors, and Glanville and Chastain seemed genuinely let down when Farahan was the first person cut on the show.