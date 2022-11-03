‘RHOA’ Alum Apollo Nida is Returning to Reality TV Alongside Falynn Pina

Bravo stars have had some of the wildest divorces play out in the history of reality television. One that sticks out is the unraveling of The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks’ marriage to Apollo Nida. The lawyer and ex-con split amid Nida going back to prison for fraud.

Apollo Nida, Phaedra Parks | Wilford Harewood/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

On the same show, fans were introduced to Falynn Pina as a friend of the show while she was married to Simon Guobadia. By the end of their first season on the show, Pina and Guobadia announced their split, and within weeks, Guoabia proposed to Porsha Williams. Messy. Now, Nida and Pina will appear on a VH1 reality show with their new partners.

Apollo Nida’s time on ‘RHOA’ chronicled his marriage and divorce from Phaedra Parks

Parks and Nida were married from 2009 to 2017. They have two sons, Ayden and Dylan. Their marriage began to fall apart amid Nida’s arrest for wire fraud in 2014. He was eventually sentenced to eight years in prison.

Source: YouTube

While waiting to turn himself in, Nida wanted to remain married, but Parks wanted out. She claimed she was blindsided by his crimes. Per Nida, Parks didn’t support him by showing up for his sentencing hearing. He alleges she bailed on him when things became too tough to protect her image and reputation.

Before turning himself in, Nida accused Parks of having an affair with a man she called “Mr. Chocolate.” She denied such, with cast members Kandi Burruss and Claudia Jordan alleging she was cheating.

The Bravo alum will star in the upcoming season of VH1’s ‘Couples Retreat

Nida has remained active on social media since his release from prison and has even made an appearance on the Bravo show since. He also works in the home construction and real estate business of sorts and hinted on his Instagram profile that he was pitching a show about his new career. But according to DJ Richie Skye, his return to reality television has nothing to do with real estate.

In a recent video, Skye reported on Jay’s Reality Blog report that filming just wrapped on the third season of VH1’s Couple’s Retreat. The show highlights celebrity couples in different areas of crisis in their romantic partnerships while on a tropical retreat for a week. Coached by life coach and Baby Boy star AJ Johnson and NBA legend John Salley, their commitment to one another and bettering their relationships are put to the test. In the end, they must decide whether or not it’s worth the sacrifice.

Source: YouTube

RELATED: ‘RHOA’: Kenya Moore Regrets Her Inappropriate Interactions With Phaedra Parks’ Ex-Husband, Apollo Nida

Previous seasons have seen fellow RHOA alums Shamari and Ronnie DeVoe, Ray J and Princess Love, Michael Blackson and Rada, Styles P and Adjua, Nick Young and Keonna Green, and a host of others. The DeVoe’s are seemingly returning as this year’s hosts.

Nida will be appearing alongside his longtime love Sherien Almufti, who stuck beside him as he served out his prison sentence. Pina is also featured in the forthcoming season with her fiance Jaylan Banks. It’s unclear what either couple’s storylines will be.

He recently expressed some resentment toward his ex

Nida has been focused on co-parenting with Parks since his release from prison and even relocated back to Atlanta after his home confinement was completed. While their co-parenting relationship is going well from social media posts, his appearance on Season 14 of RHOA revealed he had lingering bitterness toward his ex.

While meeting with Sheree Whitfield to discuss him walking in her fashion show, the topic turned to dating men in prison as Whitfield felt her former prison bae Tyrone Gilliams changed after his release. Nida explained that he didn’t feel Parks was supportive.

“Phaedra left me to basically rot. That’s how I look at it,” he told Whitfield. “Because when it first happened, she wasn’t there. My sentencing, she wasn’t there. My self-surrendering, she wasn’t there.” He also alleged that Parks would “not [allow]” him to see their kids while he was incarcerated. “It was a lot of things that showed me [she] really wasn’t there for me,” he said, also calling the attorney “coldhearted” in a confessional.