‘RHOA’ Alum Cynthia Bailey Accuses Mike Hill of Cheating in Divorce Docs; Hill Denies It

While The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey insisted her marriage to Mike Hill ended due to them simply growing apart, their divorce documents prove otherwise. Both have been mum about the specific details, but Hill has admitted to never being faithful in a relationship, leaving many to believe infidelity played a part. According to Bailey’s filing, there was inappropriate marital misconduct. Hill denies such.

Cynthia Bailey’s divorce documents hint at Mike Hill’s cheating

The couple announced their split on the heels of their second wedding anniversary. Their respective social media pages already hinted they were no longer together, as they ceased posting pictures of one another. After the divorce leaked, they released a joint statement to confirm they’d split months in advance.

Two months after the announcement, their divorce was finalized. Per TMZ, Bailey says the marriage is irretrievably broken with no shot of reconciliation, and she accuses Hill of “inappropriate adulterous relations.”

Previously, Bailey explained distance was a major contributing factor to their split. “I think it was a lot of different things. In the beginning, it was the distance, and then it was me going into my next chapter and transitioning into a new career. He’s transitioning into different careers with job situations,” the former supermodel told Us Weekly.

She added: “So we both had a lot going on, and honestly, when I left Housewives, I moved to a different city, a different house, and a different career I had to focus on, and I’m in full menopause at this point. I had a lot to deal with…I’m not saying that I was the easiest person to deal with, but I felt like I had a lot of pressure on me to figure it out. And I don’t know if that maybe affected us, but I do know that I had to focus on putting a lot into my next chapter.”

Mike Hill denies cheating and says it’s a clerical error

Hill immediately commented publicly on the cheating allegations. He told Page Six exclusively that the cheating claims made in the new court filing were an “error” and that Bailey’s legal team was in the process of “releasing statements retracting this.”

Hill added: “I have love and respect for Cynthia. I always have and always will. As you heard in her own words, there was never at any time in our marriage any inappropriate adulterous relations. Our marriage didn’t work, but we still remain the best of friends.”

Bailey’s attorney confirmed the error, telling TMZ: “The initial divorce filing between Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill, which included inappropriate adulterous relations, was incorrect. The sole reason for the pending divorce is due to only irreconcilable differences. An amended petition is being filed immediately to correct that allegation by the legal representation of Meachum and Associates.”

The couple dodged cheating rumors before

This isn’t the first time cheating has plagued the former couple’s brief romance. In Nov. 2021, a woman claimed Hill sent her nudes on social media. The sportscaster denied the woman’s story.

Hill and Bailey spoke with TMZ about the alleged scandal. Hill insisted the story was “not true.” Bailey agreed, adding that the ordeal was “very annoying. Hill added, “We’re great…rumors are rumors.”

Hill also promised to take legal action. “We’ll take care of it the way it’s supposed to be taken care of,” he said at the time. He also said he has “no idea who it is,” but he hopes the woman will “get help.”