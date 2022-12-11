‘RHOA’ Alum Cynthia Bailey Discusses ‘Red Flags’ in Marriage to Mike Hill

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey admits that she’s a sucker for love. Both of her marriages were chronicled on the Bravo reality series throughout her 11 seasons on the show. But it appeared she was the most head over heels in love with Mike Hill. Unfortunately, they didn’t last.

Hill was open about his past failures in his relationships. And Bailey says the idea that she ignored any red flags in Hill is bogus.

Mike Hill admits he’s never been faithful in a relationship

Hill and Bailey met during a dating segment on The Steve Harvey Show. After a few months of on-and-off communication, they began dating. The former supermodel later revealed that she initially wasn’t going to pick Hill, but did so in the dating segment at the suggestion of Harvey.

During an episode of RHOA in Season 12, Hill spoke to friends and Bailey about his past while discussing his memoir, Open Mike. He admitted that he has a checkered past in relationships.

“We caught each other at the right time,” he told the group. Had we met three years ago, it would have been a different Mike. Two years ago was king of finding himself.” Bailey later said in a confessional that she was getting the best version of Hill, but that he’s cheated on his two wives before her.

In a chat with Bravo, Hill spoke about his transformation into a better man. “You reform. You ask God for forgiveness or whatever, and you pay your price for whatever reason it is or for whatever you’ve done, and you hope that you can still move on because your life continues to go on,” he said.

Cynthia Bailey says she doesn’t believe in red flags and gave Mike Hill a fair chance

While Bailey accepted Hill at face value, fans warned her to proceed with caution before they said “I Do” after Hill’s revelation. Once their divorce was announced, some fans claimed she ignored Hill’s red flags. But Bailey doesn’t view things that way.

When speaking with former RHOA producer Carlos King on his Reality With the King podcast, Bailey said: “People don’t know all the ins and outs of someone else’s marriage…I take people as they are. There were red flags with Peter [Thomas], but I still married him. I think people are going to have red flags, but at the same time, I’m a loving woman, I’m a forgiving woman, I meet people where they are, and when I decided to be with Mike and when I fell in love with Mike, I felt like whatever went on in his past, that was his past. That has nothing to do with how he’s going to show up with me.”

Bailey says their time together was great, and she still very much loves Hill. She also says they both felt they’d be together forever, but it just didn’t work out that way.

Why she says their marriage didn’t work

Bailey and Hill split months before their two-year wedding anniversary. She later revealed that their friendship began to deodorant. Additionally, they’d been in a long-distance relationship for much of their courtship and marriage, which Bailey also says didn’t help. Regardless, she says they remain friends. Their divorce has already been finalized.