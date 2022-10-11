‘RHOA’ Alum Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Have Already Filed for Divorce, Per Source

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey may be headed toward divorce for the second time. The former supermodel was married to Peter Thomas for seven years and vowed off marrying again. But after meeting and falling for sportscaster Mike Hill, Bailey changed her mind. She and Hill wed in Oct. 2020 in a lavish ceremony in front of 250 guests, and Bailey even opted to walk away from the show in order to protect her marriage. However, it seems even that attempt failed as there’s been speculation that they are over and divorce is imminent.

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill reportedly separated and filed for divorce

Fans have noticed that Hill and Bailey are not as publicly chummy as they have been in the past. Now, The Jasmine Brand’s exclusive report alleges that a source revealed Hill and Bailey are separated and have already filed for divorce.

“[They have been] separated for a while now,” the source claims. The source added that everything between the two is “amicable.” “They really do love each other, and it wasn’t anything scandalous or anyone at fault…it just didn’t work out,” the source continued.

Shocking video of Mike Hill surfaces

In the days leading up to the news, fans began speculating the two have not been together, with clues from their social media accounts and beyond. Hill was recently spotted without his wedding band on while partying with friends in a sports bar.

A video of his night out surfaced online, with fans finding his behavior inappropriate for a married man. In the clip, a mystery woman is holding onto Hil as she performs a backflip. Hill cheers and claps her on.

The two have had minimal social media interaction

Bailey has removed “Hill” from her last name on social media. She’s also removed their hashtag, #CHill. Neither has posted anything about the other for months, with Bailey’s last post being in April 2022.

Making things even more suspect was the fact that their two-year wedding anniversary was Oct. 10. Neither gave the other a shout-out. There have been some hiccups in their relationship.

Their previous marital trouble

Hill has admitted that he was never faithful in a relationship before Bailey, and that he was never in love with a woman, not even his two ex-wives. There was also the alleged cheating scandal of a woman alleging Hill had been inappropriate with her in her DMs. She’s since deleted the tweets and her accounts, with Hill denying her claims and threatening to sue for defamation.

In Jan. 2022, Hill opened up about marital trouble with Bailey. When speaking with the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast, Hill spoke on an intense fight they had ahead of their one-year wedding anniversary.

“Sunday was our anniversary, and then I took Monday off and had to go back to work on Tuesday. We basically stayed in town and went to this great hotel that’s in town in West Hollywood and we just chilled, went to dinner, and enjoyed each other’s company,” he explained. “But I’ll say because we are also very transparent…yeah we argue and I’m going to tell you right now that Sunday was great [but] that Monday, I was like, ‘We might not make it to year two.’ Because it was just something that happened..I don’t go too far into our business…it was nothing malicious…it was just a misunderstanding. A lot of times it’s just communication.”

