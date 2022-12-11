‘RHOA’ Alum Cynthia Bailey on If She Believes Her Ex Mike Hill Used Her to Get on Television

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey thought she’d be with Mike Hill for the rest of her life. After their pandemic wedding in front of 250 guests, she knew she was in it for the long haul. But Hill turned out not to be her fairytale ending. Despite such, she holds him in high regard. And she refuses to buy into the idea that he used her to get on television.

Fans speculated whether or not Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill’s relationship ended because she was no longer on ‘RHOA’

Hill was a popular sportscaster on FOX Sports when he met and began dating Bailey. The two met during a dating segment on The Steve Harvey Show. Bailey later revealed that Harvey was the one who suggested she choose Hill.

Amid their split, there was speculation that Hill used Bailey to expand his profile. He denied such.

During a recent appearance on Reality With the King podcast, former RHOA producer Carlos King addressed rumors about Hill’s transition to entertainment. “Mike Hill wrote in his book about how when The Steve Harvey Show happened, it was an opportunity for him to cross over into the entertainment space. And obviously, you’re somebody that’s on the biggest reality show in the world. And people felt that after you weren’t asked back, that’s also a reason why the marriage didn’t work because he no longer had the show to promote himself,” King told Bailey. But the former supermodel has a different perspective.

Cynthia Bailey responds to fans’ concerns

Bailey says if Hill did go on the dating segment to get further exposure for himself, she doesn’t find anything wrong with that. Especially because neither of them knew at the time who they’d be matched with. “If that was his reason, and that probably was his reason, OK fine, so be it,” she told King.

Regarding her choice to walk away from the show, Bailey says it was primarily her choice because she wanted to protect her marriage. Having been married and divorced on the show prior, she didn’t want to risk having to live her marriage in front of the camera. Additionally, she wanted to pursue other ventures, and being on the show made it difficult because it was time-consuming.

Regardless, she says Hill championed her to spread her wings. So any idea that he didn’t want to be with her anymore because she wasn’t on the show doesn’t make sense. “He was the one that was always saying, ‘You’re definitely someone who can transition to other things. You’ve done such a great job on this platform, you have a great relationship with the network, and you’re Cynthia Bailey. You have so much that you can do,’” she says he told her.

Where she says she and Mike Hill currently stand

Despite their now-finalized divorce, Bailey says she still loves Hill, and they remain friends. She says things didn’t work because she didn’t want to jeopardize either of their happiness. Either way, she’s open to love and marriage in the future.