‘RHOA’ Alum Cynthia Bailey Reveals Conversation With Ex Peter Thomas Since Announcing Divorce From Mike Hill

Fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta watched Cynthia Bailey get married and divorced twice during her 11 seasons of the show. Her first marriage was to serial entrepreneur, Peter Thomas. Their marriage was riddled with financial ups and downs, negative opinions of their union, and cheating allegations. Bailey filed for divorce after seven years of marriage and, within a few years, married sportscaster Mike Hill. But Bailey and Hill’s happily ever after wasn’t lifelong. She recently revealed that Thomas reached out to her amid her divorce news.

Bailey and Thomas wed in 2010 after a five-year courtship and move from New York to Atlanta to be with him full-time. They joined the cast in Season 3 and were always good entertainment for fans. Despite their split, Bailey vowed to remain friendly with Thomas. And it appears he’s returned the gesture.

After nearly two years of marriage, Bailey and Hill confirmed their split. She’s gotten an outpour of support from fans, celebrity friends, and even Thomas.

“Peter reached out to me, he said he just wishes me the best,” the former supermodel told Page Six during 2022 BravoCon. “He told me I was a queen and that I deserve the best, so that was really, really nice.”

What Cynthia Bailey says led to her split from Mike Hill

Bailey’s divorce came as a shock to fans who followed her and Hill’s love story. She fell head over heels in love with him and was eager to get engaged and married after previously vowing off marriage again post her split from Thomas.

As to what led to their split, Bailey says she felt some pressure from Hill regarding her lifestyle. She says narrowing down a permanent residence, and career path after leaving the show was a big area of contention.

“I think it was a lot of different things. In the beginning, it was the distance, and then it was me going into my next chapter and transitioning into a new career. He’s transitioning into different careers with job situations,” she told Us Weekly at 2022 BravoCon. “So we both had a lot going on, and honestly, when I left Housewives, I moved to a different city, a different house, and a different career I had to focus on, and I’m in full menopause at this point. I had a lot to deal with…I’m not saying that I was the easiest person to deal with, but I felt like I had a lot of pressure on me to figure it out. And I don’t know if that maybe affected us, but I do know that I had to focus on putting a lot into my next chapter.”

How her divorce from Peter Thomas inspired her split from Mike Hill

Bailey says she learned from her first marriage not to drag things out. While discussing her split from Hill with PEOPLE, she explained how her split from Thomas was an example of what not to do.

“[Peter Thomas] and I were married for almost eight years, and we struggled a lot of those years; I didn’t want to wait eight years to figure out that it’s not working or we’re not compatible as we thought we were. And Mike’s the same way,” she said.

